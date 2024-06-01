2024 Classical & Jazz Shows

click to enlarge Maria Loudenitch brings her violin to Tannery Pond Concerts at the Darrow School on July 6.

Tannery Pond Concerts

A treasured part of the regional summer festival panorama for over 30 years, this five-date chamber music offering is presented annually by the Capital Region Classical organization at the rustic and historic Shaker Tannery barn at the Darrow School in New Lebanon. The Saturday series includes intimate concerts by cellist Peter Stumpf and pianist Xiahou Yang (June 1), flutist Brandon Patrick George (June 22), violinist Maria Loudenitch (July 6), the Terra Quartet (August 31) and the Israeli Chamber Project (September 7).

Caramoor

June 9-August 16

The Westchester series revs up with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (June 22), Roomful of Teeth (June 28), Madison Cunningham, Lizzie No, Fantastic Cat, Solomon Hicks, and others (June 29), the Knights and Aaron Diehl performing Mary Lou Williams's "Zodiac Suite" (June 30), the Lost Bayou Ramblers (July 12), the Orchestra of St. Luke's with Milos (July 13), Purcell's "The Fairy Queen" (July 20), Sandbox Percussion (July 21), "Our Song, Our Story: The New Generation of Black Voices" (July 25), Time for Three (July 26), the Caramoor Jazz Festival (July 27), Rhiannon Giddens (August 3), the Orchestra of St. Luke's with Jeremy Denk (August 4), Olabelle (August 9), Mokoomba (August 16), and more.

Tanglewood

June 20-August 31

click to enlarge Jon Batiste performs his distinctive blend of jazz, classical, and pop at Tanglewood on June 28.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra's (BSO) seasonal home since 1937, Tanglewood brims with pop, rock, folk, and more alongside its core classical fare. This year has Kool and the Gang with En Vogue (June 23), Jon Batiste (June 28), Trey Anastasio with the Boston Pops (June 29), Brandi Carlile (June 30), James Taylor (July 3-4), the BSO with "Broadway Today" (July 6), the BSO with Renee Fleming (July 7), Milos Kardaglic (July 10), the BSO with performing Stravinsky and Rimsky-Korsakov featuring the Boston Ballet (July 12), the Pretenders (July 16), Yuja Wang (July 17), the BSO playing John Williams (August 3), Henry Louis Gates Jr. (August 10), the BSO with Yo-Yo Ma (August 18), Judy Collins, Rufus Wainwright, and the Indigo Girls (August 30), and others.

The Garage at Chatham

June 29-September 21

Now in its fifth season, this salon-style concert series centers on jazz-classical-fusion Third Stream music and takes place in an actual garage and other unique venues around the charming Columbia County town of Chatham. For 2024, the schedule promises the likes of PubliQuartet (June 29), Taka Kigawa (July 13), the Shelly Isaac Ensemble (July 20), Miranda Cuckson (July 27), T. S. Eliot's "The Waste Land" and other poems with music by Thomas Bo and choreography by Nadia Khayralla (August 10), the Kirk Knuffke Trio (August 24), and Jean-Paul Satre's "No Exit" directed by Carmen Jakobi (September 21).

Maverick Concerts

June 29-September 14

click to enlarge Photo by Angela P.Schapiro Alexander Platt conducting the Maverick Chamber Orchestra inside the historic Maverick Concert Hall.

America's longest-running summer chamber festival has Fred Hirsch (June 29), the Manhattan Chamber Players with David Fung (June 30), the Escher String Quartet (July 7), the Four Nations Ensemble (July 13), 2024 featured composer Viet Cuong with Wyndsync and Blair McMullen (July 14), Simon's Dream playing the Penguin Cafe Orchestra (July 20), an afternoon presentation by children's book author Nicholas Day and illustrator Chris Raschka on John Cage's "4:33," which premiered at Maverick in 1952 (July 27), the Pacifica Quartet (July 28), the Simon Shaheen Trio (August 3), the Isidore String Quartet (August 18), Margaret Leng Tan (August 24), Jenny Lin (August 30), Bill Charlap (August 31), Happy Traum and Cindy Cashdollar (September 14), and others.

Bard SummerScape/Bard Music Festival

June 20-August 18

Focusing this season on the life, music, and world of French Romantic composer Hector Berlioz (1803-1869), the annual fetival and "festival within a festival" at Bard College includes concerts, opera, theater, dance, comedy, and cabaret. The Bard Music Festival itself is split into two weekends of Berlioz's music (August 9-11 and August 15-18), while the larger SummerScape calendar has the premiere of Giacamo Meyerbeer's opera "La Prophete" (July 26-August 4) and the Summer Soiree at nearby Blithewood (August 17). SummerScape in the Spiegeltent includes Monet X Change (June 28-29), Larry Owens (July 5), Ari Shapiro (July 6), Choro das 3 (July 7), Susanne Bartsch (July 12-13), Summertime Swing (July 28), Sierra Hull (August 1), Justin Vivian Bond (August 2-3), Sandra Berhnard (August 9-10), and Nona Hendryx (August 18).