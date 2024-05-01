24-Hour Drone Festival in Hudson

It’s not spring in the Hudson Valley without the return of Basilica Hudson’s annual 24-Hour Drone festival. The program presents a succession of cutting-edge music/art/noise makers who each create their own unique segment of a sustained drone over the span of 24 hours. This year, the heady event will take flight at the massive historic venue on May 18 and 19.

The immersive, durational music event is co-curated by the Dutch arts organization Le Guess Who? and allows attendees to bring their sleeping bags and camp inside the reclaimed riverfront industrial building during the performances and includes audio and visual art elements and on-site food vendors. This year’s lineup features the experimental musicians and performers Dragonchild, Cowboy Sadness, Alex Zhang Huntai, Nadah Al-Shazly, S.P.A.L.L., Linda Mary Montano, Mirrored Fatality, and others, as well as blocks of performances that have been guest-curated by Brooklyn-based record label RVNG Intl and New Jersey nightlife and annual festival promoters Dripping.





The 24-Hour Drone festival will take place at Basilica Hudson in Hudson from noon on May 18 through noon on May 19. Tickets for the 24-hour event are $113.30. For more information on the festival and the artists who are performing, visit the Basilica Hudson website.