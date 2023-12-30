4 Things to Do this Week in the Hudson Valley | December 31-January 7





Out of This World

January 1 at the Newberry Artisan Market

Originally organized by poet Bruce Weber in Manhattan in the late ‘90s, “Out of This World” is a New Year’s Day spoken word performance extravaganza now in its fifth year in the Hudson Valley. With over 120 poets, writers, musicians, and dancers—including notable names like Michael Bisio and Lissa Kiernan—this seven-hour event embraces a spirit of democracy with an open mic session. Admission is free, but consider donating nonperishable food and drink for the Saugerties Food Pantry or books for the Greene Correctional Facility.

“Cabaret”

January 6-21 at the Center for Performing Arts

Set in the tumultuous world of 1932 Berlin, Kander and Ebb’s classic musical reflects on the importance of action and the costs of indifference. This tale of love and life in Weimar Germany follows American novelist Cliff Bradshaw as his quest for book material leads him to Berlin’s infamous Kit Kat Club, where he encounters English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. Amidst characters like pragmatic landlady Frau Schneider and Jewish fruit vendor Herr Schultz, the specter of the Nazi party’s ascent casts a foreboding shadow.

Reed Foehl

January 6 at the Colony

Vermont folksinger Reed Foehl, who makes this early January jaunt to Woodstock, was nominated for a Grammy for “Fly,” a song he cowrote with Brent Cobb that was covered by country queen Lee Ann Womack. “From traditional folk ballads to barroom singalongs, this tunesmith’s emotional, deeply personal lyrics and indelibly infectious choruses…leave the listener with an overriding sense of optimism,” gushed Glide magazine. “[It’s] something we could all use a little more of these days.” No argument there. Jude Roberts opens. (Robert Burke Warren’s David Bowie tribute returns January 12 and 13; the Lustre Kings lionize Elvis Presley January 18.) 8pm. $23.37.

Animal Tails

January 7 at Towne Crier Cafe

The Dutchess County SPCA is set to host Animal Tails, an annual New Year’s storytelling event and fundraiser where people share anecdotes about animals that have positively impacted their lives. Following the stories, there’ll be a solo performance by Joy Askew, a highly regarded singer and songwriter known for collaborations with Peter Gabriel and Laurie Anderson as well as opening for David Bowie and David Byrne.