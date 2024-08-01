5 Books to Read in August

Creative Exposure: Portraits of Hudson, New York

Chad Weckler



VictoryPix LLC, 2024, $50

Hudson is a resilient river city with a vivid and adventurous history, its 2.2 square miles rich in quirk and nifty architecture. Devoted resident Weckler has captured 107 portraits of its creative and wildly varied residents across a 70-year-age range using a four-by-five film view camera and asked each to write a brief biography as an accompaniment. Each tile in the mosaic offers insight into the individual's life and distinct relationship to the community; the whole emerges as a kaleidoscopic portrait of the community itself.

Rough Beast: Who Donald Trump Really Is,

What He'll Do If Re-Elected, and Why Democracy Must Prevail

Greg Olear



Four Sticks Press, 2024, $14.99

With a blizzard of superficial sound bites flying in all directions ("Russiagate was a total hoax!") we're lucky to have this lively tome from New Paltz resident Olear, whose research skills and writing voice are both top notch. His opinion of Trump is right there on the cover, but in an age when opinionated rants are a dime a dozen he dives deep, swims against that current, and brings us the receipts. If you know anyone who thinks Trump is unjustly maligned, dare them to read this.

The Friday Afternoon Club

Griffin Dunne



Penguin, 2024, $30

Longtime Hudson Valley resident Dunne could have gotten away with publishing something gossipy and superficial; the son of Dominick Dunne, his childhood was spent rubbing elbows with eminently recognizable names: Sean Connery rescued him from drowning at age eight, he shared an apartment with Carrie Fisher while she filmed Star Wars, and that's just the tip of the glittering iceberg. Much to his credit, he's a truthteller who infuses the stardust with insight, creating a family chronicle with merit even for those who don't give a tinker's damn for fame.

Ambiguity Is the Answer: Timeless Strategy for Creating Change

Kyle Crawford



Fallow Press, 2024, $25

Kerhonkson resident Crawford, a strategy, performance, and innovation manager in the community healthcare space, has taken a deep dive into why it feels so next to impossible to create genuine, lasting change in the systems that surround us. Drawing lessons from the lives and thoughts of a long, diverse list of deep thinkers and change agents, he's crafted something both profound and readable, an updated Art of War that's hopeful medicine for those who seek to lead impactful lives and bend the arc toward justice.

The Marriage Manual

Linda McCauley Freeman



Backroom Window Press, 2024, $15

This is the second book-length collection from Marlboro resident, dance teacher, and poet Freeman, a regular contributor to Chronogram—and we'd love the book even if we'd never heard of her. These 56 poems turn a magnifying glass on the hidden depths of mundane daily details, emerging with provocative, wonderfully crafted gems that put the making and breaking of intimate connections into fresh perspective. Her voice is tender, deft, and deceptively simple: "inside hollow like / chocolate bunny / outside still smiling," to offer just one resonant example.



