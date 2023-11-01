5 Books to Read in November

The Mind-Body Guide to the Twelve Steps

Nina Pick



North Atlantic Books, 2023, $18.95

The Mind-Body Guide to the Twelve Steps offers a comprehensive approach to recovery. Pick, an educator who previously worked as a counselor at a Waldorf School in Ghent, employs insights from various disciplines. Attachment theory, polyvagal theory, somatics, and spirituality all work together to transform the Twelve Step practice into a profound journey of soul recovery. In each chapter, you'll find actionable steps for personal growth, along with additional recommendations for practice, illuminating the roots of trauma and addiction as mechanisms used for self-preservation against pain.

No Last Words

Tara Kelly



EastOver Press LLC, 2023, $19.99

Robert Willis was more than just a man; he was a sailor, a father, a restauranteur, and a lover of life, all wrapped up in the struggle of alcoholism. In Millbrook-based author Tara Kelly's poignant memoir, she paints a vivid picture of her life alongside Willis, from wedding toasts and boating trips to rehab and relapse. This couple's luxurious lifestyle masked the struggles of not just financial strain and alcoholism, but also the quest for self-control and sobriety. Kelly's memoir is an honest exploration of two intertwined lives that is never judgmental, free from any desire to settle old scores.

Overlook: A Rock and Roll Fable

Paul Smart



Recital Publishing, 2023, $15

Overlook will resonate with those seeking to unravel the mysteries of music, art, and the human spirit. Author Paul Smart pulls from decades of experience as a Catskills journalist to tell the tale of a fictionalized version of legendary member of The Band Richard Manuel. When Manuel returns to his beloved home in Woodstock, he crosses paths with Klokko, a solitary mountain man on his own quest for meaning beyond the music that has always been his refuge. In this captivating exploration of musical legacy, Smart delves deep into the enigmatic world of intuitive talent and artistic creation.

Disavowals: A Study in Perspective

Donald Anderson



CKBooks Publishing, 2023, $13.99

On a picturesque summer weekend in the Hudson Valley we're introduced to a web of intricate relationships centered around psychologist Marguerite Ariston and her upcoming third marriage. Anderson's narrative unfolds with promises made and promises broken, as characters grapple with their emotions and connections to Marguerite and each other. Key figures include Marguerite's estranged parents, her reclusive half-brother, a teenage hitchhiker, her intended spouse, and an unexpected figure in the mix: enter Babette, a cigar-smoking midwife, who further complicates the intricate dynamics. This tale weaves together a multitude of viewpoints and possibilities to challenge our perceptions and highlight the intricate dance of human connection.

My Life as a Prayer: A Multifaith Memoir

Elizabeth Cunningham



Monkfish Book Publishing, 2023, $18.95

Hudson Valley-based author Elizabeth Cunningham is best known for The Maeve Chronicles, a series of award winning novels about a Celtic Mary Magdalen. In My Life as a Prayer, Cunningham enters the realm of nonfiction with a reflective journey about faith and the ever-evolving questions that shape it. As the daughter of an Episcopal priest, Cunningham's spiritual odyssey encompasses an expansive range of religious experiences, from childhood liturgy to Quaker meetings, interfaith ministry, and even hermitage in her own backyard. Throughout this personal narrative, Cunningham gracefully intertwines prose with poetry, prayers, and intimate journal entries to illustrate what it means to live life as a prayer.