5 Hudson Valley Books to Read in March

History is Embarrassing

Karen Chase

Cavankerry Press, 2024, $21

"History is embarrassing. It's embarrassing to be part of history. My life is small, history is big, best to stay small," Karen Chase writes in "Polio Boulevard," one of the many compelling essays in her new collection. The Western Massachusetts resident's life is anything but small, however; she connects her singular voice and experience expansively to that of Franklin D. Roosevelt, 16th-century gay lovers in India, undercover cops, bear poachers, and a silent poet in a hospital ward. It is her openness and belief in our commonalities despite our differences that weaves these heartfelt and deceptively disparate essays together.

Mythology of Stone

Bradford Graves

Dos Madres Press, $20, 2023

"The problem is having to translate into words what is totally a visual experience," writes sculptor Bradford Graves in this lovely collection of essays, which does just that. We know Bradford Graves (1939-1998) as the artist behind the beloved idiosyncratic sculpture park in Kerhonkson, (thanks to his wife, Verna Gillis) but it turns out he was also a significant craftsman of language. With a beautiful introduction by the poet John Taggart, these short essays, assembled posthumously by Gillis and accompanied by photographs of Graves' limestone sculptures, are part how-to instructions, part homages, part meditations on art and meaning making.

Vegan Soups and Stews for All Seasons

Nava Atlas

Amberwood Press, $24.95

It is that time of the year...nothing warms the soul and the belly like a warm bowl of soup in these long (and sometimes sunless!) winter months. The fifth edition of this popular cookbook, first published in 1992 by Atlas, a noted vegetarian/vegan authority and New Paltz resident, is back with new recipes and large color photographs. Organized by seasons, there is something for everyone and every day; hearty stews for winter and light and herbal for summer. It's not just limited to soups but what you dip in them, from scallion pancakes to sunflower cheese bread, these recipes are so delicious you might just forget they're vegan.

London from the Air

Jeffrey Milstein

Rizzoli, 2024, $27.50

Both an acclaimed photographer and a pilot, Woodstock resident Jeffrey Milstein combines these skills with a keen architectural eye to show us London from above, a follow-up to 2021's Paris: From the Air. Milstein's distinctive point of view brings the city to life in a way that street pedestrians cannot begin to fathom. Taken from helicopters granted permission to bypass ordinary laws around aerial photography, the over 200 photographs in this volume capture the charm of the capital city in an iconic and unforgettable way.

Dear Sister

Michelle Horton

Grand Central Publishing, 2024, $30

The Hudson Valley will be familiar with the case of Nikki Addimando, who killed the father of her children after years of severe domestic abuse and was imprisoned with a seven-year sentence in 2017. (Addimando was released from prison on January 4.) But here is another side of that story, told by her older sister, Michelle Horton, who gained custody of her niece and nephew and advocated for Addimando while she was in prison. This memoir tells a complex story and exposes the cruel realities of domestic abuse and the criminal justice system, but it also remains resolutely hopeful and showcases sisterly bonds that can't be broken.