5 Irresistible Autumn Activities in the Sullivan Catskills

As the changing foliage begins to ripple over the mountains and valleys, early autumn in the Sullivan Catskills becomes a natural spectacle to behold. But it’s not just nature that’s putting on a show. The region’s diverse independent businesses and cultural institutions are gearing up a season full of events that welcome visitors to this historic hospitality hotspot defined by pristine nature, an award-winning food and beverage scene, and enriching cultural opportunities galore. Need some inspiration for a day or weekend in the Sullivan Catskills? Here are five must-visit destinations with exciting autumn events on the horizon.



Apple Picking at Majestic Farm

Be part of the harvest experience at Majestic Farm in Mountain Dale, where the opening day for pick-your-own certified organic apples starts September 13. Choose among several gourmet varieties. Bring a picnic, and pick up some farm-raised beef, chicken or pork to take back for the grill, or stay the night at one of its camping sites serenely situated near the orchard.

10th Annual Narrowsburg Honeybee Fest

Power to the pollinators! The 10th Annual Narrowsburg Honeybee Fest, taking place Saturday, September 21 at Fort Delaware, is a celebration of all things honeybee. Learn everything about how they’re nurtured and kept and what humans can do to help them thrive; eat delicious food; and dress as a pollinator for the evening Honeybee Ball.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts celebrates the harvest season with an ongoing festival that brings in the finest local farms and makers of artisanal magic. It will be going strong at its grand finale on Sunday, October 6, with food trucks, live music, crafts, a paint-n-sip party, wine tastings, and a chance to meet rescue ponies. October 11-27, Bethel Woods will be hosting its annual Peace, Love and Pumpkins, a walk-through Halloween adventure featuring thousands of hand-carved jack-o-lanterns.

Halloweekend at Crystal Connection

Crystal Connection in Wurtsboro, one of the largest crystal and mineral destinations in the Northeast, will be hosting its Halloweekend from October 25 to 27, with food vendors, a movie night, a costume contest, and more. There’s a Night Market on Friday, a Harvest and Psychic Fair on Saturday, and a Halloween light show happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:30pm.

Sullivan Catskills Oktoberfests

The classic Bavarian celebration known as Oktoberfest has become a mainstay of autumn in the Catskills, thanks to its winning combination of fine craft beer, hearty eats, and lively music. Sample the deliciously creative brews of the Sullivan Catskills at Livingston Manor breweries Upward Brewing Company (September 18) and Catskill Brewery (September 21), or at Roscoe Mountain Club (September 28) and Holiday Mountain Ski and Fun Park in Monticello (October 26).

