5 Movie Events to Catch In July at Hudson Valley Indie Theaters

While some folks venture forth for blue skies and fresh air come summer, others among us yearn for the sweet smell of popcorn and highly cooled, air-conditioned spaces—something every movie theater worth its (popcorn) salt to offer.



Summer blockbusters continue to sink or exceed expectations at the box office, leading many to wonder what the future holds for these temples of cinema. Luckily for us Hudson Valley locals, our indie theaters are not tied down by only the latest superhero craze or CGI dinosaur feast; they offer new and old movies alike with fantastic perks at exciting locations. Here are five movie events to check out this July at indie cinemas in the Hudson Valley.

Jaws (1975) + Q&A w/ Nat Benchley

The first true blockbuster, Steven Spielberg's Jaws has been a mainstay of summer movie-watching on both the small and big screen for over 40 years. It's one of the greatest movies ever made, and it's one of those rare movies that TRULY gets better every time you watch it. In July, The Moviehouse in Millerton gives us the best opportunity possible to rewatch Jaws or experience it for the first time. Celebrating the holiday featured in the film, July 4th, Spielberg's oceanic epic shines on the big screen, followed by an intimate Q&A with Nat Benchley, the brother of Peter Benchley, who wrote the original Jaws novel. Personal anecdotes and commentary on differences between the original work and the feature film are sure to ensue, so don't miss this one.

Jaws w/ Q&A screens July 5 at The Moviehouse.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Last month, Donald Sutherland passed away at the age of 88 leaving behind over 60 years of work in film, television, and on stage. When this happened, as a film programmer at Story Screen Cinema, I immediately turned to the Canadian actor's filmography to see what would be the perfect way to honor this titan of genre with a repertory screening of a classic movie. Stone cold classics like M*A*S*H and National Lampoon's Animal House came to mind, as well as big event pieces like JFK or any of The Hunger Games entries. But at the end of the day, it had to be Philip Kaufman's 1978 remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers. It's a movie so good they dared not attempt another remake until 2007's Nicole Kidman-led Invasion. Story Screen Cinema will be screening this classic Sutherland film in all its glory, along with a pre-show of trailers and clips containing footage from Sutherland's history in film, as well as a few fun themed bar and food specials.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers screens July 11 at Story Screen Cinema in Hudson.

Burn After Reading w/ Frances McDormand

The Coen Brothers are known for many films, from Fargo to Raising Arizona to No Country for Old Men and The Big Lebowski, all containing varying degrees of comedy, drama, and thrills. They truly are some of the most versatile directors working in the industry over the past 30+ years. One of their crowning achievements in comedy is the 2008 caper Burn After Reading, a movie so funny it just might make you dislike other comedies a little bit more. Anchored by ridiculously entertaining performances from George Clooney, Frances McDormand, and Brad Pitt, the film screens at Upstate Films Starr Cinema featuring an extremely special talk with McDormand herself!

Burn After Reading w/ Frances McDormand screens July 14 at Upstate Films Starr Cinema.

Jane Austen Summer Series: Emma. and Pride & Prejudice (2005)

The Crandell Theatre kicked off their Jane Austen series last month with Ang Lee's classic of the ’90s, Sense & Sensibility. This month they're continuing the series, featuring two newer variations of the author's most famous works, Emma. and Pride & Prejudice. Mia Goth is in the news starring in the upcoming release of A24's MaxXxine; Josh O'Conner has been wowing audiences with his performances in recent films La Chimera and Challengers, go see them both vye for Anya Taylor-Joy's attention in 2020's raucously fun and brightly colored incarnation of Emma. Director Joe Wright (Atonement, Darkest Hour) convinced the late great Donald Sutherland to play the Bennet patriarch in 2005's Pride & Prejudice and it is one of the most delightful performances of his later filmography. Kiera Knightley stars as Elizabeth Bennet opposite a pre-Succession Matthew Macfadyen. Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone, and Carey Mulligan play the remaining Bennet sisters. The amazing Brenda Blethyn portrays their exasperated mother. There's so much to enjoy here. Don't miss it.

EMMA. screens July 13 and Pride & Prejudice screens July 27, both at The Crandell Theatre.

June Zero

When trying to find the "soon-to-be most talked about indie flick of the season," look no further than Time & Space Ltd. The Hudson gallery and venue is a must follow for the latest in artistic happenings. This month they are screening a limited run of Jake Paltrow's phenomenal film, June Zero. Paltrow is most recently known for co-directing the Brian De Palma documentary, De Palma, alongside Noah Baumbach. He also has an impressive track record of writer/director films and television episodes under his belt. His latest feature, June Zero, enthrallingly captures the trial of Adolf Eichmann, as German-Austrian official of the Nazi party during WWII, and one of the most majorly known organizers of the Holocaust. Told through three stories, the film takes a compelling look at the aftermath of atrocity and the weight of shame, anger, and fear shared by thousands of people.

June Zero starts July 20 at Time & Space Ltd.