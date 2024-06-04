5 Movie Events to Catch in June at Hudson Valley Indie Theaters

The state of watching films in theaters is in constant flux these days; diminishing box office numbers threaten the operation of several independent movie theaters, mainly due to the increasing availability of new films showcased by streaming networks. Streaming platforms were once libraries of select classic films that you could watch on a whim. Now, certain rules have allowed larger film studios to shorten their movie's theatrical run and showcase it on any streaming platform for a reasonable price. This has led to much of the movie-watching community to wait for movies to hit streaming platforms—whether or not they're excited about the film—to watch in the comfort of their own home.



The aftershocks of the WGA and SAG strikes of 2023 are still hitting the movie industry hard, leading to a depletion in variety, even during the big summer blockbuster season. Still, there's no better place to watch a film, old or new, blockbuster or indie, than on the big screen. Here are five movie events happening throughout June in the Hudson Valley at indie theaters that you should definitely check out, including the opening of the new home of Story Screen Presents—Story Screen Cinema in Hudson, owned by myself and my partner Diana DiMuro.

Uncropped - Q&A w/ Director D.W. Young and Composer David Ullmann

June 7 at the Crandell Theatre

Photojournalist James Hamilton is a New York legend, having had work shown in the Herald, Crawdaddy, the New York Observer, and, most notably, the Village Voice. Uncropped showcases the legacy of Hamilton as an undeniable force in the film community of the time, ranging from portraits, criticism pieces, and news. Hamilton's story is one of the necessities of journalism, which comes hand-in-hand with how the public views what movies are and how the larger community relates to the people that make these awesome stories of light and sound. His photographs blend real life with the extraordinary stars he captures. Uncropped gives us a deep examination of how one engages with the starlit celebrities of the past 40 years and the relationship we, as an audience, have with these titans of the screen.

Lance Loud! A Death in An American Family - Q&A w/ Directors Alan and Susan Raymond

June 8 at Time & Space Limited

Lance Loud was the first true American reality TV star. In 1973, the TV show An American Family, followed a real family in their day to day lives as they struggled with all of the normal things that every family dealt with during those times. They also had to contend with being on camera and knowing that everything they said and did was ready for national broadcast, leading to what is considered to be one of the greatest television shows of all time. Marital tensions that led to divorce were just the tip of the iceberg. Lance became renowned as the first openly gay person on television, with his honesty and vulnerability paving the way for young viewers. A screening of Episode 2 of the series, which introduces Loud's character, will be followed by the documentary, Lance Loud! A Death in An American Famil, where Loud is interviewed as he enters hospice care for a HIV-Hepatitis C co-infection, and recounts his legacy as a gay icon. Directors Alan and Susan Raymond will be present for a post screening Q+A.

LANCE LOUD! — A Death in An American Family (2024 trailer) from Video Vérité - videoverite.tv on Vimeo.

Twister (1996)

Starting June 14 at Story Screen Cinema

1996 was an insane year for movie releases— Independence Day, Jerry Maguire, Scream, Mission: Impossible—all beloved and remembered. While these movies live on in the culture of big ’90s flicks, there's one that often gets overlooked. One that was the second-highest-grossing film of that year, from the producers of Jurassic Park and the director of Speed. One movie that finally has a sequel coming out this summer. That film is Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. This ’90s action extravaganza can only be truly experienced on the big screen. The new Story Screen Cinema in Hudson (headed up by this writer!) opening its doors to the public on June 14, offering the chance to showcase this classic repertory film ahead of the July 19 release of the sequel, Twisters. It made sense to highlight this phenomenal flick in the way it was always meant to be seen: loud as heck on the big screen.

For A Few Dollars More

June 27 and 28 at the Rosendale Theatre

The Rosendale Theatre continues their "Spaghetti Western Series," which has included some amazing films from the subgenre, with Sergio Leone's sequel to A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More. While the original is a testament to the genre, and the big breakout for its star, Clint Eastwood, the sequel contains the more honed variation of what Eastwood's persona would eventually be known for. All of the atmospheric imagery is on hand, but Leone plays a little bit more loose with his sequel, leading to a combination of the subversive anti-hero complex he had established in the original, and a bonafide entertainment juggernaut of character and event that makes even the most phone-gazing of viewers pop-up and take notice.

Janet Planet

Starting June 28 at Upstate Films Starr Cinema

One of the best parts of this job is putting people on to smaller films that I'm very excited about, which eventually grow into huge successes, which I like to call "The Champagnes." Films like Challengers and I Saw the TV Glow, both which I based my excitement around solely on the people involved in making them, in front and behind the camera. Janet Planet, written and directed by Annie Baker, is this month's "Champagne." A ridiculously funny and overtly sensible film, Baker's directorial debut is at all times poignant, tempered, and, most importantly, charming in every way. It follows a mother dealing with a bit of a life crisis while she attempts to maintain her relationship with her imaginative daughter, all while the two come into contact with a real murderers’ row of character actors, including Will Patton, Mary Shultz, Sophie Okonedo and Elias Koteas. It's a phenomenal treat of a movie and you just need to see it.