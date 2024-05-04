5 Movies to Catch In May at Hudson Valley Indie Theaters

Spring is here, bringing the beginning of the blockbuster movie season. What once was a strictly summer event has bled into May over the past decade, when bigger film studios start releasing their most anticipated projects. Of course, this is also when smaller studios start dropping their festival favorites from the previous season that have finally secured distribution.



It's a busy and exciting time for film, made all the more intoxicating by recent news that Governor Kathy Hochul released a new state budget deal including a clause that allows movie theaters in New York to apply for full liquor licenses. In recent years, local theaters have been getting into the alcohol business, serving beer, wine, and cider from concessions alongside the classic soda and popcorn. With this new clause, liquor and cocktails have entered the ring for all locations, giving theaters a much-needed boost for sales on date nights or that really fun looking vampire movie. While many theaters have been able to serve liquor for some time now, this was typically due to the existence of a bar/restaurant on location, as well as service to seats in accordance with state laws. There will certainly be a new wave of theaters taking advantage of this opportunity, but don't expect it to happen all at once, as the timeline of the clause has yet to be revealed, and the application process can take some time for each individual theater.

Whether you're looking to knock back a cold one or just sit in some cool air conditioning, here are five movie and film screening events you won’t want to miss happening in May at Hudson Valley indie theaters.

The Beast

Writer/director Bertrand Bonello is no stranger to twisted concepts in his films, and his loose adaptation of Henry James's 1903 novella, The Beast in the Jungle, is no different. Following a woman named Gabrielle, the movie explores a fictional near future where personal emotions and inherited trauma have become dangerous for day-to-day life. A company develops a machine that allows its user to relive moments from their past lives through their DNA in an effort to purge suppressed feelings. It is just as weird and fascinating as it sounds, spanning stories taking place in 1910, 2014, and 2044, as Gabrielle, played by Lea Seydoux, explores her hidden memories and constantly bumps into a man played by George MacKay, whom she feels a powerful connection with. The film is filled with amazing cinematography and makes great use of green screen and practical effects we are used to only seeing in behind-the-scenes featurettes, adding to the realism of this wildly fantastic and unbelievable technology.

The Beast starts May 10 at The Moviehouse.

I Saw the TV Glow w/ director Jane Schoenbrun

If you haven't seen director Jane Schoenbrun's 2022 film, We're All Going to the World's Fair, stop what you're doing and do that now. Or wait until 3am and watch it. A mesmerizing experience, Schoenbrun utilizes pandemic-era Zoom filmmaking with “creepypasta” antirealism, creating both a story and a world that feels almost too delicate to even look at. Her next feature, I Saw the TV Glow, is set to be another instant classic in sincere weirdness. The movie stars Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine as two teenage friends who share an obsession with a supernatural, ’90s-esque television show, only to realize that it might be more than just a show. The film premiered in the coveted Midnight section at the Sundance Film Festival and also blew the roof off its screenings at the Berlin International Film Festival and South by Southwest, making it one of the most anticipated independent films of the year.

I Saw the TV Glow, with a special Q+A with director Jane Schoenbrun, screens on May 17 at Upstate Films Starr Cinema.

We Grown Now w/ producer James Schamus

Filmmaker Minhal Baig's follow-up to her 2019 feature, Hala, has been the talk of the indie circuit, ever since its outstanding premiere at last year's Toronto International Film Festival. The film follows the coming-of-age story of two young boys in ’90s Cabrini-Green, the North Side Chicago Housing projects. Lovingly written, patiently directed, and flawlessly acted, Baig's tale of young friendship and unknown futures is a runaway hit for the heart and a meditation on how we might always be where we come from. Legendary producer James Schamus will be present for a post-screening Q+A to discuss the film and his experience with it.

We Grown Now begins screening on May 24, with a special Q+A with producer James Schamus scheduled for May 25, at the Crandell Theatre.

O Brother, Where Art Thou?, w/ The Slide Mountain String Band

If it's a bonafide good time you're looking for, then search no further! Opus 40 and Upstate Films have a hootin' and hollerin' good time planned for one of the Coen Brothers' most enjoyable and revered films: O Brother, Where Art Thou?. The Hudson Valley Picture Show and Sonic Wave #2 present an evening of food, music, and movies, complete with a live musical performance by The Slide Mountain String Band before a screening of O Brother, Where Art Thou? at the beautiful Opus 40 park in Saugerties. Kingston cocktail bar Stockade Tavern will provide drinks, while food will be sold by local food vendors, with soda, popcorn, and more snacks provided courtesy of Upstate Films. Tickets for this one-night-only event are sure to go fast, so get yours in advance before they up and vamoose.

O Brother, Where Art Thou?, w/ The Slide Mountain String Band screens May 25 at Opus 40 in collaboration with Upstate Films Orpheum Theatre.

Evil Does Not Exist

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's 2021 film Drive My Car was an absolute smash hit that year, garnering two Academy Award nominations and over $15 million at the global box office, which is impressive for a quiet, three-hour movie about the futility of self-acceptance and the eternal investment of regret. Hamaguchi has always had a flair for the elaborate and an obsession with the self. He creates characters that are at once wholly relatable and still dramatically detached. His new film, Evil Does Not Exist, follows the widower Takumi, who cares for his daughter in a peaceful Japanese village. Everyday life is turned upside down when a development company breaks ground on a new glamping site, which would highly upset the local ecosystem. When Takumi attempts to take a stand against these changes, he is instead hired by the company's public relations team to help persuade the villagers to allow the construction, just as his daughter mysteriously goes missing.

Evil Does Not Exist starts May 31 at Time & Space Ltd.