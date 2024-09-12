Embrace the Macabre: 5 Ominous Autumn Events from Moon, Serpent & Bone

Step into the mystical as Moon, Serpent & Bone invites anyone allured by the alternative to five otherworldly gatherings where oddities and occult enthusiasts can revel in their passions. From live performances to eerie markets, each event promises an unforgettable night of discovery.

“There’s always something for everyone that you can’t find anywhere else,” says Beacon resident Amy C. Wilson, who founded Moon, Serpent & Bone’s Oddities and Curiosities night markets for Hudson Valley residents and visitors who skate on the outskirts of normal society. “We’re branching out, trying to connect with more people, and providing opportunities for creators and different talents to hone their skills and find their community,” she says. “It feels good to give people like me, who have these certain lifestyles, a place to be.”

In honor of the eeriest time of year, here are five events coming to locations throughout the Hudson Valley from Moon, Serpent & Bone in October and November.

Spiritual medium Amy C. Wilson (center) founded Moon, Serpent & Bone's Oddities and Curiosities for Hudson Valley residents and visitors who skate on the outskirts of normal society.

6th Annual Samhain: Catskill Oddities and Curiosities Night Market

October 4, 6-11pm

Foreland, Catskill

Kicking off October, this sinister evening in honor of Samhain—the ancient Gaelic festival that marks the division between the light and dark halves of the year—at the Foreland art complex in Catskill beckons thrill-seekers to peruse everything from spellbinding jewelry to vintage oddities from over 30 vendors. Don’t miss a live show by the Diiiotima Arts traveling performance troupe while strolling through the offerings of local artists and crafters.

click to enlarge Image courtesy of Moon, Serpent & Bone

Maléfique: A Night of Spirits Psychic Fair & Gallery

October 11, 6pm-12am

LightClub Curiosity Shoppe, Warwick

This New Orleans-themed psychic fair in collaboration with the LightClub Curiosity Shoppe in Warwick offers an opportunity to tap into the world of spirits and embrace the unknown. The evening event will feature mediumship galleries; a seance led by Wilson herself; and live music by Stoop Kidz Brass Band. Engage with readers like Robert Alvarez the Psychic Witch, or explore magical creations from vendors like Apothec Gypsy and Spiral Moon Herbcraft.

click to enlarge Image courtesy of Moon, Serpent & Bone

1st Annual Haunting: Sing Sing Kill Greenway

October 18, 6-10pm

Ossining Community Center, Ossining

Get ready for a chilling experience fit for ages 13 and up in collaboration with the Ossining Community Center. This free outdoor event offers a thrilling haunted walkway, live music, and an array of vendors like The Bruja’s Tomb and Miss Itsy Bitsy’s Spiders. Expect spooky fun and chills as you wander through the eerie atmosphere.



click to enlarge Image courtesy of Moon, Serpent & Bone

6th Annual Samhain: Montgomery Oddities and Curiosities Night Market

October 25, 6pm-12am

City Winery, Montgomery

Missed the Foreland Samhain earlier in the month? City Winery’s sprawling industrial-meets-modern campus in Montgomery becomes the setting for another magical evening of strange and unusual delights at this night market. Shop from vendors like Elder Sisters Apothecary and Osteal Blossoms while enjoying live performances from Diiiotima Arts, who makes their second Moon, Serpent & Bone October appearance at this Orange County venue.

Dia de los Muertos Night Market

November 1, 10pm-1am

City Winery, Montgomery

Celebrate the traditional Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) at this festive night market and dance party at City Winery on November 1. With DJ Morgana spinning for the La Frange Dance Party, the night will be filled with music, art, and food. Market hours are 6pm-10pm, followed by a show at 9pm and the dance party from 10pm-1am.

click to enlarge Image courtesy of Moon, Serpent & Bone

Moon, Serpent & Bone events range from free to $27. Advance tickets are cheaper than door prices. For more information about the events or to purchase tickets, visit moonserpentandbone.com.