Embrace the Macabre: 5 Ominous Autumn Events from Moon, Serpent & Bone

Step into the mystical as Moon, Serpent & Bone invites anyone allured by the alternative to five otherworldly gatherings where oddities and occult enthusiasts can revel in their passions. From live performances to eerie markets, each event promises an unforgettable night of discovery.
“There’s always something for everyone that you can’t find anywhere else,” says Beacon resident Amy C. Wilson, who founded Moon, Serpent & Bone’s Oddities and Curiosities night markets for Hudson Valley residents and visitors who skate on the outskirts of normal society. “We’re branching out, trying to connect with more people, and providing opportunities for creators and different talents to hone their skills and find their community,” she says. “It feels good to give people like me, who have these certain lifestyles, a place to be.”
In honor of the eeriest time of year, here are five events coming to locations throughout the Hudson Valley from Moon, Serpent & Bone in October and November.
6th Annual Samhain: Catskill Oddities and Curiosities Night Market
October 4, 6-11pm
Foreland, Catskill
Kicking off October, this sinister evening in honor of Samhain—the ancient Gaelic festival that marks the division between the light and dark halves of the year—at the Foreland art complex in Catskill beckons thrill-seekers to peruse everything from spellbinding jewelry to vintage oddities from over 30 vendors. Don’t miss a live show by the Diiiotima Arts traveling performance troupe while strolling through the offerings of local artists and crafters.
Maléfique: A Night of Spirits Psychic Fair & Gallery
October 11, 6pm-12am
LightClub Curiosity Shoppe, Warwick
This New Orleans-themed psychic fair in collaboration with the LightClub Curiosity Shoppe in Warwick offers an opportunity to tap into the world of spirits and embrace the unknown. The evening event will feature mediumship galleries; a seance led by Wilson herself; and live music by Stoop Kidz Brass Band. Engage with readers like Robert Alvarez the Psychic Witch, or explore magical creations from vendors like Apothec Gypsy and Spiral Moon Herbcraft.
1st Annual Haunting: Sing Sing Kill Greenway
October 18, 6-10pm
Ossining Community Center, Ossining
Get ready for a chilling experience fit for ages 13 and up in collaboration with the Ossining Community Center. This free outdoor event offers a thrilling haunted walkway, live music, and an array of vendors like The Bruja’s Tomb and Miss Itsy Bitsy’s Spiders. Expect spooky fun and chills as you wander through the eerie atmosphere.
6th Annual Samhain: Montgomery Oddities and Curiosities Night Market
October 25, 6pm-12am
City Winery, Montgomery
Missed the Foreland Samhain earlier in the month? City Winery’s sprawling industrial-meets-modern campus in Montgomery becomes the setting for another magical evening of strange and unusual delights at this night market. Shop from vendors like Elder Sisters Apothecary and Osteal Blossoms while enjoying live performances from Diiiotima Arts, who makes their second Moon, Serpent & Bone October appearance at this Orange County venue.
Dia de los Muertos Night Market
November 1, 10pm-1am
City Winery, Montgomery
Celebrate the traditional Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) at this festive night market and dance party at City Winery on November 1. With DJ Morgana spinning for the La Frange Dance Party, the night will be filled with music, art, and food. Market hours are 6pm-10pm, followed by a show at 9pm and the dance party from 10pm-1am.
Moon, Serpent & Bone events range from free to $27. Advance tickets are cheaper than door prices. For more information about the events or to purchase tickets, visit moonserpentandbone.com.