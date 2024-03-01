5 Can’t-Miss Spring Events in the Sullivan Catskills

The Sullivan Catskills, nestled in the Catskill Mountains' Upper Delaware Valley, has beckoned visitors in search of scenic mountain vistas, exceptional fishing, and the ultimate in relaxation since the 1800s. With abundant opportunities to get out into nature, walkable hamlets and towns full of artisans and makers, an award-winning and diverse food scene, and accommodations that fit every price point, there’s a reason to pay a visit to the Sullivan Catskills during every season. From trout season kick-off events to star-studded food festivals, makers markets, and the performing arts, here are five can’t-miss events that define the best of spring in the Sullivan Catskills.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Event Gallery Concerts, March Through July

click to enlarge Courtesy Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

There’s always something to do at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the site of the original 1969 Woodstock music festival. Its 1,000-acre campus includes the award-winning Museum at Bethel Woods, the Pavilion Stage amphitheater with a seating capacity of 16,000, and an intimate 422-seat indoor Event Gallery.

Before the Pavillion Stage gets rocking this summer, springtime concerts in the Event Gallery, an elegant space with pitch-perfect acoustics, are the place to be. This season, showgoers can catch nationally acclaimed musicians including Alan Doyle (April 24) best-known as lead singer for Newfoundland’s beloved Great Big Sea; Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee JD Souther (May 3); and America’s answer to the Beatles, The Lovin’ Spoonful (May 16).

Sullivan Catskills Spring Marketplace, March 9

click to enlarge Courtesy Sullivan Catskills

On March 9th, dozens of regional makers and purveyors will gather at Liberty Mall on March 9 from 11am to 5pm for a one-stop local shopping extravaganza. The Sullivan Catskills Spring Marketplace will feature vendors of all varieties, from local craft beverage and spirits producers to farm-fresh products, apothecary goods, textiles, ceramics, art, and more.

Opening of Trout Season in the Sullivan Catskills, April 6

click to enlarge Courtesy Sullivan Catskills

Home of the world-famous Beaverkill and Willowemoc creeks, Sullivan County has long been a renowned fishing destination. The much-awaited start to trout season officially kicks off with the First Cast sponsored by the The Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum at the Junction Pool on April 6 around 7am, followed by the organization’s Opening Day Celebration from 10am to 4pm. The fun continues over in Livingston Manor with a Trout about Town town-wide Scavenger Hunt from 10am to 4pm, as well as an Opening Day Celebration at Catskill Brewery from 12 to 4pm.

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, April 8-21

click to enlarge Courtesy Sullivan Catskills Seminary Hill Orchard & Cidery is one of 20 Sullivan Catskills restaurants participating in Hudson Valley Restaurant Week

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is one of the region’s longest-running culinary events, and the prix-fixe-tastic event returns this spring and runs for two weeks, April 8-21. Almost 20 Sullivan Catskills member restaurants will be offering a special three-course pre-fixe meal at any of four price points between $24.95 and $44.95. Sullivan Catskills restaurants include acclaimed establishments such as The DeBruce (just announced as a semi-finalist for a 2024 James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant), The Arnold House, Seminary Hill Orchard & Cidery, Hemlock Neversink, and Lotus at Resorts World Catskills.

2nd Annual Catskill Cuisine at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, May 10-12

click to enlarge Image courtesy Sullivan Catskills Chefs Marcus Samuelsson and Scott Conan at the 2023 Catskill Cuisine festival.

Making its star-studded return May 10-12 is Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association’s 2nd Annual Catskill Cuisine at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. The festival’s three days of gourmet goodness include an exciting lineup of A-list Food Network celebrity chefs who will be offering demonstrations and tastings, a celebrity chef brunch experience, and celebrity chef golf tournament. With this year’s expansion to three full days of programming that highlights the bounty and distinctive foodways of the Sullivan Catskills, the festival is shaping up to become the region’s preeminent food event of 2024.

For more inspiration about what to enjoy on a trip to the Sullivan Catskills, visit Sullivancatskills.com or download the Sullivan Catskills Go! mobile app to start planning your visit.