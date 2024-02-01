 5 Things to Do this Week in the Hudson Valley | February 5-11 | Hudson Valley Events Round-Ups | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

5 Things to Do this Week in the Hudson Valley | February 5-11

By

Nels Cline's Consentrik Quartet plays at the Falcon in Marlboro on February 7.

We've got the circus and music and a throwback childhood filmfeaturing Dick Van Dyke on the silver screen once again all in this week's local events round-up.

So Fetch: The Making of Mean Girls

February 7 at Tinker Street Cinema

Tinker Street Cinema is the movie theater equivalent of free-form radio, programming whatever it damn well pleases, from screenings of “Gumby” cartoons to Johnny Weismuller in 1932’s Tarzan the Apeman. This eclectic mix features a release party for local bestselling author Jennifer Keishin Armstrong’s latest from Dey Street Books, So Fetch: The Making of Mean Girls (and Why We’re Still So Obsessed with It). Clips from the endlessly quotable 2004 classic will be shown and Armstrong will dish on the behind-the-scenes details with Sari Botton. Books will be on sale from the Golden Notebook at a signing afterwards. $6-$10. Woodstock.

Event Details
So Fetch: The Making of Mean Girls

So Fetch: The Making of Mean Girls

Wed., Feb. 7, 7 p.m.

Tinker Street Cinema 132 Tinker Street, Woodstock Woodstock

Nels Cline’s Consentrik Quartet

February 7 at the Falcon

Guitar genius Nels Cline is known to the larger world as a long-time member of alternative rock giants Wilco, but his parallel resume as a staunchly searching jazz and experimental player long precedes his tenure with Jeff Tweedy’s group and continues alongside of it. A resident of the western Hudson Valley these days, the bandleader brings his mind-blowing new Consentrik Quartet, which also includes drummer Tom Rainey, bassist Chris Lightcap, and saxophonist Ingrid Laubock, out for this rare date. (Don Byron bops back February 4; Kurt Rosenwinkel dazzles February 10.) 7pm. Donation requested. Marlboro.

Event Details
Nels Cline’s Consentrik Quartet

Nels Cline’s Consentrik Quartet

Wed., Feb. 7, 7 p.m.

The Savage Young Beatles

February 7 at Daryl’s House

In the years before Beatlemania swept the US and the quartet morphed into the phenomenon that changed the world and music itself, the Beatles were a raw, leather-clad band of brothers learning their craft by blasting out tough early rock ’n’ roll covers on the Reeperbahn and at the Cavern Club. In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Fab Four’s original invasion, the Savage Young Beatles, who are made up of twenty- and thirtysomethings from both sides of the Atlantic, land with the living, screaming, sweating, yeah-yeah-yeah-ing party. (Steve Forbert tunes up February 2; Rhett Miller returns February 29.) 7pm. $27.69-$44.17. Pawling.

Event Details
The Savage Young Beatles

The Savage Young Beatles

Wed., Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Daryl's House 130 Route 22, Pawling Pawling

Buy Tickets

$25-$30

Cirque Zuma Zuma

February 10 at Paramount Hudson Valley

Dick Van Dyke swore off the terrible Cockney accent he tried out in Mary Poppins for his next British movie musical, 1968’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Van Dyke plays inventor Caractacus Potts, who builds an onomatopoetically named flying car for him and his girlfriend, the terrifically named Truly Scrumptious, to drive, fly, and sail around in with his two angel-headed, singing children. There’s an evil baron as well to provide a little drama amidst all the singing and dancing. The film is loosely based on the children’s novel by Ian Fleming. 3pm. $6-$10. Rosendale.

Event Details
Cirque Zuma Zuma

Cirque Zuma Zuma

Sat., Feb. 10, 5-7 p.m.

Paramount Hudson Valley Theater 1008 Brown Street, Peekskill Peekskill

Buy Tickets

$25, $32.50, $39.50

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

February 10 at the Rosendale Theater

Dick Van Dyke swore off the terrible Cockney accent he tried out in Mary Poppins for his next British movie musical, 1968’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Van Dyke plays inventor Caractacus Potts, who builds an onomatopoetically named flying car for him and his girlfriend, the terrifically named Truly Scrumptious, to drive, fly, and sail around in with his two angel-headed, singing children. There’s an evil baron as well to provide a little drama amidst all the singing and dancing. The film is loosely based on the children’s novel by Ian Fleming. 3pm. $6-$10. Rosendale.

Event Details
"Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" (1968) at The Rosendale Theatre!

"Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" (1968) at The Rosendale Theatre!

Sat., Feb. 10, 3-5:30 p.m.

Rosendale Theatre 408 Main Street, Rosendale Rosendale

Buy Tickets

$10/$6 Members

Tags

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending

Calendar

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

Related Content

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation