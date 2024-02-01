5 Things to Do this Week in the Hudson Valley | February 5-11

We've got the circus and music and a throwback childhood filmfeaturing Dick Van Dyke on the silver screen once again all in this week's local events round-up.

So Fetch: The Making of Mean Girls

February 7 at Tinker Street Cinema



Tinker Street Cinema is the movie theater equivalent of free-form radio, programming whatever it damn well pleases, from screenings of “Gumby” cartoons to Johnny Weismuller in 1932’s Tarzan the Apeman. This eclectic mix features a release party for local bestselling author Jennifer Keishin Armstrong’s latest from Dey Street Books, So Fetch: The Making of Mean Girls (and Why We’re Still So Obsessed with It). Clips from the endlessly quotable 2004 classic will be shown and Armstrong will dish on the behind-the-scenes details with Sari Botton. Books will be on sale from the Golden Notebook at a signing afterwards. $6-$10. Woodstock.

Nels Cline’s Consentrik Quartet

February 7 at the Falcon



Guitar genius Nels Cline is known to the larger world as a long-time member of alternative rock giants Wilco, but his parallel resume as a staunchly searching jazz and experimental player long precedes his tenure with Jeff Tweedy’s group and continues alongside of it. A resident of the western Hudson Valley these days, the bandleader brings his mind-blowing new Consentrik Quartet, which also includes drummer Tom Rainey, bassist Chris Lightcap, and saxophonist Ingrid Laubock, out for this rare date. (Don Byron bops back February 4; Kurt Rosenwinkel dazzles February 10.) 7pm. Donation requested. Marlboro.



The Savage Young Beatles

February 7 at Daryl’s House



In the years before Beatlemania swept the US and the quartet morphed into the phenomenon that changed the world and music itself, the Beatles were a raw, leather-clad band of brothers learning their craft by blasting out tough early rock ’n’ roll covers on the Reeperbahn and at the Cavern Club. In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Fab Four’s original invasion, the Savage Young Beatles, who are made up of twenty- and thirtysomethings from both sides of the Atlantic, land with the living, screaming, sweating, yeah-yeah-yeah-ing party. (Steve Forbert tunes up February 2; Rhett Miller returns February 29.) 7pm. $27.69-$44.17. Pawling.

Cirque Zuma Zuma



February 10 at Paramount Hudson Valley





Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

February 10 at the Rosendale Theater



Dick Van Dyke swore off the terrible Cockney accent he tried out in Mary Poppins for his next British movie musical, 1968’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Van Dyke plays inventor Caractacus Potts, who builds an onomatopoetically named flying car for him and his girlfriend, the terrifically named Truly Scrumptious, to drive, fly, and sail around in with his two angel-headed, singing children. There’s an evil baron as well to provide a little drama amidst all the singing and dancing. The film is loosely based on the children’s novel by Ian Fleming. 3pm. $6-$10. Rosendale.