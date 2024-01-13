5 Things to Do this Week in the Hudson Valley | January 15-21

Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Parade

January 15 in Beacon

The dream of long-time Beacon resident Pete Seeger, this singing parade honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy and promotes unity. Now in its 10th year, the event has witnessed hundreds of participants singing in unison while displaying handmade posters, banners, and signs that advocate for peace, justice, and equality. The parade will begin in front of the Springfield Baptist Church at 9am. For those in need of car transportation to participate, inquiries can be made by texting (845) 522-0780.

The Sweet East

January 17 at Upstate Films in Rhinebeck

The Sweet East, the directorial debut of Sean Price Williams, follows high school senior Lillian (played by Talia Ryder) on a journey through various goofy American subcultures. Featuring cameos from Jacob Elordi, Jeremy O’Harris, and Gibby Haynes, it captures the essence of gonzo ‘70s cinema in a retelling of Alice in Wonderland. A Q&A with director Sean Price Williams follows the show.

Ilana Glazer Live

January 18 at UPAC

Best known for cocreating and co-starring in the quick-witted Comedy Central series “Broad City,” Glazer has an array of recent achievements. Her debut standup special, “The Planet Is Burning,” is available on Amazon Prime, and she cowrote and starred in the A24 film False Positive, a contemporary riff on Rosemary’s Baby. The show has a 15+ age requirement, with doors opening at 7pm and the performance starting at 8pm.

Super 400

January 19 at Hangar on the Hudson

Hard rock trio Super 400—named after the iconic Gibson hollow-body guitar played by rock ’n’ roll pioneer Scotty Moore and others—are massive in Europe as well as their hometown of Troy, where Mayor Harry Tutunjian declared February 25, 2006, “Super 400 Day.” The band released several singles last year and has been touring ahead of the release of the upcoming album, Spirit in the Sound. Super 400 was inducted into the Capital Region Music Hall of Fame in 2022 and 2023, earning the title of Best Rock Band two years in a row, and their appearances at Hangar on the Hudson, are packed affairs—so don’t sleep on grabbing tickets. 8pm. $17.85.

Nate Bargatze: Be Funny Tour

January 20 at the MJN Center

Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is scheduled to perform at the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, presenting two shows (4pm and 10pm) as part of his ongoing “The Be Funny” tour. Bargatze has made over 10 appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and has garnered recognition from industry veterans like Chris Rock, Jim Gaffigan, and Marc Maron. Known for his deliberate and inoffensive style of comedy, Bargatze mines humor from the minutiae of daily life and shares anecdotes about everyday experiences and family dynamics.