6 Can’t-Miss Autumn Concerts at City Winery Hudson Valley

When the weather turns crisp and the leaves burst into color, it’s time to get out into the Hudson Valley to explore the best of what the region offers. Visitors to City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery can enjoy a little taste of it all. The elevated riverside property—located on the site of a vintage textile mill—offers award-winning wines, seasonally influenced gourmet fare, and live concerts from nationally acclaimed musicians and acts all in one location. Here are six can’t-miss concerts coming to City Winery Hudson Valley this season.

Strawberry Fields: Ultimate Beatles Brunch

October 29, 12pm in the Falls Room

"Come Together" with fellow Beatles fans for Strawberry Fields’ last Ultimate Beatles Brunch of the year. Consisting of cast members from the Broadway and touring company of the hit musical Beatlemania, Strawberry Fields have performed at venues throughout the world. Tag along for a rousing chronological journey through the Beatles’ timeless catalog—complete with costumes, vintage instrumentation, and amplification for an authentic experience that is as close to seeing the Beatles live as anyone can get. Tickets to the show include an unlimited breakfast buffet and coffee, tea, and juice.

Kathy Mattea

click to enlarge Photo by Reto Sterchi

November 6 at 8pm in the Falls Room

Hailed by the Washington Post as “one of Nashville’s finest song interpreters,” Kathy Mattea will grace the stage in City Winery’s Falls Room for an intimate evening performance on November 6. The show from the Grammy-award winning country, bluegrass, and folk music star, and host of the long-running NPR show “Mountain Stage" will pull from her wide-ranging 35-year career.

An Evening with Cowboy Junkies

November 7, 8pm in the Falls Room

In 1988, Cowboy Junkies proved that there was an audience waiting for something quiet, beautiful, and reflective. The now-classic Trinity Session combined folk, blues, and rock in a way that had never been heard before—and stood out amid the flash of the late 80s—and went on to sell more than a million copies. Enjoy an enchanting evening with Cowboy Junkies live in concert and experience their mesmerizing melodies and soulful tunes with a career-spanning show that includes their new album, Such Ferocious Beauty which was released this summer to critical acclaim.

DakhaBrakha

click to enlarge Photo by Vitaliy Vorobyov.

November 10, 8pm in the Falls Room

Embark on a journey through world music with an evening concert from DakhaBrakha, a music quartet from Kyiv, Ukraine. Reflecting fundamental elements of sound and soul, DakhaBrakha’s “ethno-chaos” draws on Indian, Arabic, African, and Ukrainian traditional instrumentation for a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture.

The English Beat

click to enlarge Photo by Jackie Butler

Don’t miss an unforgettable evening with legendary band the English Beat as they bring their infectious energy to City Winery’s Main Stage. One of the key bands of the UK ska revival of the late '70s and early '80s, the Beat (known as the English Beat in North America to avoid confusion with the Paul Collins-led power pop group) achieved a near-perfect balance of pop melodies and taut rhythms that made them stars in Britain and won them a substantial cult following in the United States.

Rhett Miller of Old 97's with Special Guest Lauren Calve

November wraps up on a high note with a intimate concert from Rhett Miller of the venerable alt-country band the Old 97’s as he performs perhaps his most unflinchingly personal collection of songs to date, including from his eighth solo album, 2018’s, which was recorded over five days at the Isokon in Woodstock. Miller will be joined by up-and-coming singer-songwriter Lauren Calve, whose debut albumwas just released this year.

Find a full list of all of City Winery Hudson Valley’s upcoming events or purchase tickets here.