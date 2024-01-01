6 Live Music Shows to Catch in the Hudson Valley This January

Reed Foehl

January 6 at the Colony

Vermont folksinger Reed Foehl, who makes this early January jaunt to Woodstock, was nominated for a Grammy for “Fly,” a song he cowrote with Brent Cobb that was covered by country queen Lee Ann Womack. “From traditional folk ballads to barroom singalongs, this tunesmith’s emotional, deeply personal lyrics and indelibly infectious choruses…leave the listener with an overriding sense of optimism,” gushed Glide magazine. “[It’s] something we could all use a little more of these days.” No argument there. Jude Roberts opens. (Robert Burke Warren’s David Bowie tribute returns January 12 and 13; the Lustre Kings lionize Elvis Presley January 18.) 8pm. $23.37.

Chris O’Leary Band

January 13 at Towne Crier Cafe

Blues artist Chris O’Leary will be familiar to many audiences thanks to his six years as the singer for Levon Helm’s band the Barnburners. The Chris O’Leary Band’s debut CD, Mr. Used to Be, won the 2011 Best New Artist Debut CD Blues Blast Award and was nominated for best new artist debut at the 2011 American Blues Music Awards. O’Leary, who worked with Rolling Stones saxophonist Bobby Keyes, Howlin’ Wolf guitarist Hubert Sumlin, and others, brings his crack band to Beacon for this searing show. (Buffalo Stack piles on January 5; the Whiskey Treaty Roadshow raises a glass January 12.) 8pm. $28.

Super 400

January 19 at Hangar on the Hudson

Hard rock trio Super 400—named after the iconic Gibson hollow-body guitar played by rock ’n’ roll pioneer Scotty Moore and others—are massive in Europe as well as their hometown of Troy, where Mayor Harry Tutunjian declared February 25, 2006, “Super 400 Day.” The band released several singles last year and has been touring ahead of the release of the upcoming album, Spirit in the Sound. Super 400 was inducted into the Capital Region Music Hall of Fame in 2022 and 2023, earning the title of Best Rock Band two years in a row, and their appearances at Hangar on the Hudson, are packed affairs—so don’t sleep on grabbing tickets. 8pm. $17.85.

Sluice

January 23 at Tubby’s

Sluice is the stage name of North Carolina-born indie folk musician Justin Edward Morris, whose 2023 sophomore album, Radial Gate, was named one of that year’s best albums by the Guardian, which called him “a craftsman who appreciates the art of painting vivid pictures—at times beautiful, sad, funny—with an economy of words.” The record was highly rated by Pitchfork as well, and the critical attention led to an opening slot for acclaimed singer Indigo De Souza on her 2023 tour. Sluice visits Tubby’s for this mid-month performance. (Hush Woods celebrates its new album January 6; Chris Brokaw and Alan Licht light up February 1.) 7pm. $18. Kingston.

Jill Sobule

February 1 at the Egremont Barn

In 1995, singer-songwriter Jill Sobule made history when “I Kissed a Girl,” a track off her self-titled second album, became the first-ever openly queer-themed Billboard Top 20 single; another song from the same release, the satirical “Supermodel,” was featured in the movie Clueless. She costars with former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Julia Sweeny in “The Jill and Julia Show” and has performed with Neil Young, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Bragg, Steve Earle, Warren Zevon, Tom Morello, and John Doe and on bills with Don Henley, Joe Jackson, X, and Lloyd Cole. The songstress will do this enticingly intimate evening in the Berkshires. 7:30pm. $20.

Glen David Andrews

February 2 at the Falcon

The name of trombonist and singer Glen David Andrews’s latest album, Le Treme Carnival, gives a clue into the ebullient vibes within. The New Orleans native’s origins musical roots run deep and broad: His big brother Derrick Tabb plays with the renowned Rebirth Brass Band and their cousin is the celebrated Trombone Shorty. Andrews leads his own boisterously swinging band, which fuses traditional jazz with funk, gospel, blues, and rock to make each of their engagements—such as this one in Marlboro—a big damn party. (Nels Cline’s Concentrik Quartet explores February 7; the Junco Partners jam February 9.) 7pm. Donation requested.