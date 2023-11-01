6 Live Music Shows to Catch in the Hudson Valley this Novembe

Charles Owens

November 4 at Uncle Cheef

Booked by saxophonist Ian Hendrickson-Smith (Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings, the Roots), Uncle Cheef—its moniker a nod to the musician’s nickname—is one of the Hudson Valley’s most intriguing new nightspots. Naturally, with Hendrickson-Smith at the helm, the cocktail/wine club’s got the jazz on lock, and its calendar is packed with many of New York’s top cats. One such hit is this one by his fellow tenor man Charles Owens, who’s played with Brad Mehldau, Mark Turner, Omer Avital, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Brian Blade, Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings, and others. (Benny Bennack III blows by November 3; KJ Denhert emotes November 10.) 7:30pm. $20. Brewster.

Lissie

November 4 at the Bearsville Theater

A firm favorite at the Bearsville Theater, country-flavored pop singer-songwriter Lissie makes her much-awaited return to the venue for this early November night. The Midwesterner’s 2010 debut, Catching a Tiger, saw her snag success right off the line, selling over 750,000 copies worldwide and going certified gold in the United Kingdom and Norway. Her fifth studio album, Carving Canyons, was released in September 2022 and has garnered comparisons to Fleetwood Mac with the singles “Flowers” and “Night Moves.” (Darlene Love is back with “Love for the Holidays” December 9.) 7pm. $25-$40. Bearsville.

Tim Berne

November 5 at The Local

Tim Berne has been a prime mover on the avant-garde jazz scene for nearly 45 years, and not only as a musician: The saxophonist also founded the seminal Empire and Screwgun record labels, releasing albums by Nels Cline, Olu Dara, Paul Motian, Alex Cline, and other greats. Besides leading his own bands, he’s worked with John Zorn, Bill Frisell, Bobby Previte, and many more. Here, he plays The Local with a trio that also includes cellist Hank Roberts and multi-instrumentalist Aurora Nealand. (Tunisian singer Emel visits November 4; Mexican prog-funksters Troker groove November 12.) 4pm. $29.87-$52.12. Saugerties.

Squirrel Nut Zippers

November 11 at Levon Helm Studios

On the alt-rock- and contemporary R&B-dominated 1996 pop charts, the single “Hell” by Squirrel Nut Zippers was a real anomaly: a Cab Calloway-esque dip back to 1930s swing and hot jazz. Fittingly, the track came off Hot, the best-selling sophomore album by the North Carolina band, which brasses up Levon Helm Studios with this rare area appearance. With a program titled “Jazz from the Back o’ Town,” the ensemble will play their hits and standards as well as material from newer releases like 2020’s Lost Songs of Doc Souchon. (The Helm Family Midnight Ramble happens November 4; Haley Heynderickx and Max Garcia hold forth December 3.) 7:30pm. $40, $60. Woodstock.

Jackson Whalan

November 17 at Dream Away Lodge

In 2018, Jackson Whalan pioneered “chamber rap” when he collaborated with cellist Dave Eggar on a reinterpretation of Schubert’s “Death and the Maiden,” a track from 2018’s Millennial Sound. Having spent a few searching years studying integral sustainability in India and turntablism in New York, touring, and living on the West Coast, the Berkshires-born rapper and producer returned to the region, where he recorded 2021’s From the Woods (with a guest appearance by KRS-One). He hits his home-’hood haunt, the revamped Dream Away Lodge, this month. (Chris Murphy fiddles November 10 and 11; Gaby’s Third Thursday Dance Party brings the backwoods disco November 16.) 8pm. Donation suggested. Beckett, Massachusetts.

Lukas Nelson and POTR

November 25 at UPAC

“This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy, and excitement,” says Grammy winner Lukas Nelson about Sticks and Stones, his and his band POTR (Promise of the Real)’s newest release. “To me, this album is the perfect setlist.” That setlist and additional numbers will get a rollicking airing when Nelson and POTR pay this visit to UPAC for an evening of ace Americana. And having absorbed much of his craft from his father, the legendary Willie Nelson, he’s learned from the best. (Brit Floyd’s in the pink November 3; the Weight Band and Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams play November 18.) 8pm. $28-$44. Kingston.