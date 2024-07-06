A Summer of Edward Hopper Celebrations Come to Nyack’s Edward Hopper House

Before Edward Hopper became known as one of America’s most iconic painters, he was a Hudson Valley kid. Born in Nyack, his parents embraced and nurtured his gift from the age of five, and the circa 1858 house where he lived until moving to the city at 26, is a vibrant place to become immersed in Hopper’s life story and have an inspiring good time. Nestled on North Broadway, The Edward Hopper House, Museum and Study Center has hosted a year-round array of exhibits and events about the artist since the building was saved from a wrecking ball in 1971, but this month promises to be an extra festive one.

click to enlarge Courtesy The Edward Hopper House The Edward Hopper House's Jazz in the Garden music series

The summer-long Music in the Garden series kicks off on July 11. The Edward Hopper House Executive Director Kathleen Motes Bennewitz says the popular concerts offer top-notch players at a tiny fraction of the cost of a trip into the city. “A lot of greats make their homes here,” she says. “So you can come here and listen to them out in the garden. Music people come from all over the tri-state area for these.”

click to enlarge Courtesy The Edward Hopper House, Museum, and Study Center A Flash Sketch Mob participant

The weekend of July 13-14, artists of all skill levels can get a timely taste of the experience that inspired the master. “July 9 is the 100th anniversary of Hopper’s marriage to his wife Jo, and what they did together for 44 years was go outdoors and find places to paint,” says Bennewitz. “So we’re celebrating them with the Hopper’s Nyack Plein Air Pop-Up Weekend. We’ll start Saturday with a lecture about Edward and Josephine Nivison Hopper's plein air painting activities on the Garden Stage and then have a Flash Sketch Mob, where everyone goes out to one of 140 locations we’ve identified and sketches, following the footsteps of Hopper; then Sunday we’ll have outdoor painting activities for artists of all ages in Nyack's Memorial Park.” The Nyack Famous Street Fair will also be going on that day, so Bennewitz says the whole day is sure to be a blast.

click to enlarge Photo by Sara May Guenther 2023 Whitney Hopper Ride

Sketches created by Flash Mob participants will be presented as part of Hopper’s Birthday Weekend festivities taking place July 20-21. The blowout bash will include the second annual Whitney Hopper Ride in collaboration with the museum (bicyclists gather at the Whitney for a ride up to the house, where they can see Hopper’s own teenage bike and help celebrate); a performance from Hopper-inspired indie band Night Hawk, formed at Bowdoin College; lots of family art fun; and walking tours of Hopper’s favorite Nyack haunts.

click to enlarge Hopper-inspired indie band Night Hawk will play as part of Hopper's Birthday Weekend July 18-21

“That’s also the date of Upstate Art Weekend (July 18-21), and it’s our first year of participating. We’re hoping to get a lot of new visitors coming by and getting engaged,” says Bennewitz. “In addition to all the Hopper celebrations, you can also see our exhibition, "Matinee: Dike Blair". Like Hopper, Blair is an artist whose works suggest stories without offering definitive plots.”

With so many celebratory events coming to the Edward Hopper House this summer, there’s something for anyone from artists to art lovers and curious people of all ages to enjoy. “There’s something about Hopper’s work that’s uniquely evocative,” says Bennewitz. “He’s inspired a lot of works across the genres, and we can help you see why that is and join in the fun.”

For more information on upcoming events at the Edward Hopper House visit Edwardhopperhouse.org, call (845) 358-0774, or email [email protected].