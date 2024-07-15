Abortion Access Benefit with Gail Ann Dorsey, Kyp Malone in Kingston

click to enlarge Rosana Prada Gail Ann Dorsey

Since its grand opening in May, Unicorn Bar, Kingston’s newest dedicated queer bar, has been steadily rocking with a full calendar of dynamic events. On July 19 at the Midtown venue Noise for Now and Golly Presents will host a performance by famed musicians Gail Ann Dorsey and Kyp Malone to benefit abortion access efforts.

Dorsey is best known for her six-year (1995-2004) stint as bassist and vocalist with David Bowie’s touring band. A singer-songwriter in her own right, she has also performed with Dar Williams, Seal, Joan Osborne, Gwen Stefani, Gang of Four, Tears for Fears, the National, Lenny Kravitz, Olivia Newton-John, and others. Malone gained his initial global notoriety as a member of the Brooklyn indie band TV on the Radio. He currently plays in Ice Balloons and Bent Arcana alongside his solo projects, which incorporate elements of improvisational, folk, and electronic music.

Noise for Now is a national initiative that enables artists and entertainers to connect with and financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of reproductive justice, including abortion access. By organizing benefit events and campaigns, the group “provides opportunities for artists and entertainers to use their talent to raise money and send a clear message that reproductive rights are human rights.”

Gail Ann Dorsey and Kyp Malone will perform at Unicorn Bar in Kingston on July 19 at 7pm. Tickets are $20.