Valerie June Headlines Akwesasne Freedom School Benefit in Palenville

“Today we have gathered and we see that the cycles of life continue. We have been given the duty to live in balance and harmony with each other and all living things. So now, we bring our minds together as one as we give greetings and thanks to each other as people. Now our minds are one.”

These words, the Mohawk Tribe’s thanksgiving address, start off each day at the Akwesasne Freedom School located in the ​​St. Regis Mohawk Reservation near the Canadian border. The school was founded in 1979 with the goal of immersing Mohawk children into their culture, beliefs, and language.



Now, with a new addition to the school in the works, Akwesasne Freedom School brings none other than the legendary, Grammy-winning songstress Valerie June to headline their fundraiser on Saturday, August 10 at the Griffin House in Palenville.

Related Griffin House: A Restored Inn and Tavern in Palenville: Circle W Owners Bring a Great Camp Revival to the Greene County Catskills This event to support the school's expansion will be a celebration of live music, dance, and art. Organized by Matthew O'Neill, local musician and creator of Underwater Panther Coalition, which releases indigenous music, the event was originally slated to take place at the epic sculpture park Opus 40. When the venue had to change for logistical reasons, Griffin House owners Simone Felice, of the Felice Brothers, and his wife, Jessica Walsh generously offered their outdoor space with Chosen Family, a Hudson Valley-based event organizer and zine, stepping in to aid the transition. click to enlarge Kontiwennenha:wi is a traditional all-female singing group from the Mohawk Nation of Akwesanse.

By focusing on traditional Mohawk beliefs and language, the Akwesasne Freedom School ensures that pillars of Mohawk culture do not go extinct within modern American society. All subjects are taught with these principles in mind, in hopes that students will create a better future. "For me, Akwesasne Freedom School is an example of how indigenous culture and langugage (in this case Mohawk) can be preserved and passed on through generations, and not lost like so much has been," says Chosen Family cofounder Mike Amari. "They are one of very few schools of this type outside of the big reservations."



Elder Tom Porter will open the night with a few words, after which Theresa "Bear" Fox will sing in the Mohawk language with her all female group Kontiwennenha:wi. Pop electro-R&B artist Semiah Smith will share her songs of love and resilience amongst children from the school itself, who will be performing traditional smoke and hoop dances. Valerie June will close out the event with a solo performance.



"Pete Seeger played a benefit for the Akwesasne Notes (a defunct National Indigenous newpaper) in Albany in 1987," Amari says. "Like Pete, Valerie is very much an artist that uses their name/following to shine a light on causes important to them."



Tickets are $12.51 for those under 18 and $39.19 for adults, and attendees can bring chairs, blankets, and enjoy food and drink from the restaurant as they celebrate the beating heart of Mohawk culture. You can purchase tickets here.