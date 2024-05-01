Album Review: Camp Saint Helene | Of Earth and Its Timely Delights

Camp Saint Helene | Of Earth and Its Timely Delights

(Independent)

Camp Saint Helene, from Catskill, captivate and conjure a perfect picture of Catskill Mountain mystical wistfulness and longing on their sophomore release, Of Earth and Its Timely Delights. Elizabeth Celeste Ibarra's voice, paired with rustic-yet-sharp folk influences, evokes "Who Knows Where the Time Goes?"-era Fairport Convention. Or maybe the great lost sleeper mid-'70s psych record Inside the Shadow by Anonymous, if they were having a strong coffee on a cold morning (see also the warm distance of Folkesange by Myrkur). "Racing" is the calming blanket you've been waiting for. Camp Saint Helene's early stuff was recorded on eight-track, and while I suspect the production has bumped up here, there is nonetheless a very intimate and fittingly earthy aesthetic at play. Lovers and dreamers alike will definitely want to catch the outfit at one of their upcoming local appearances.

Camp Saint Helene will play a record release show at Colony in Woodstock on May 16 at 8pm. Skullcrusher opens.