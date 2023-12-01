Album Review: David Lopato & Global Coolant | Short Stories

David Lopato and Global Coolant Short Stories

(Global Coolant Records)

Wayne Shorter's "Prince of Darkness" opens leader David Lopato's new disc on a bright note, and it's no surprise that "For Chick" follows, nodding to Shorter's frequent collaborator and fellow Miles Davis accompanist, Chick Corea. Pianist Lopato has a similarly round, albeit more inside, tone as fellow Hudson Valley wizard Armen Donelian. Even on the latter elegiac piece (a wonderful showcase for bassist Ratzo Harris), the Bearsville resident uses his instrument as a color, painting the music without dominating it. "Darkness" is a fitting introduction for the entire combo, highlighting, particularly, the pairing of horn men Ed Neumeister and Lucas Pino. Elsewhere, Lopato deftly handles compositional duties, while still giving the band plenty of gentle room to swing. "Nelson," for example, rides a lovely wave, courtesy of drummer Michael Sarin and percussionists Rogerio Boccato and Keita Ogawa. "Papagayo," with percussionist Bobby Sanabria, lets Lopato show his own stuff over a spritely groove.