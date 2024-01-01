 Album Review: Evan Lindorff-Ellery | Tape Collage Piece 2011 | Music | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Album Review: Evan Lindorff-Ellery | Tape Collage Piece 2011

Evan Lindorff-Ellery | Tape Collage Piece 2011

Evan Lindorff-Ellery | Tape Collage Piece 2011

(Notice Recordings)

With his prolific Notice Recordings cassette imprint and the many local live events that he presents, such as Opus 40's yearly Verbatim small-press poetry/record label festival, Kingston experimental musician and visual artist Evan Lindorff-Ellery has quietly become one of the vital young movers of the Hudson Valley scene. The title of Tape Collage Piece 2011 gives the listener a good idea of what this recent archival release on his logo is about: an extended piece of music concrete (spilt over two sides that are, roughly, 35 and 28 minutes), recorded to tape in Chicago in 2011. This is deep, ambient, immersive electroacoustic stuff; sprawling vistas of mysterious, meditative field recordings and furtive found sounds—pinging metal, distant classical music, whooshing wind, something that sounds like windshield wipers on a snowy day—that have been looped, blended, and at times lightly manipulated to create an art installation-ready soundtrack.

About The Author

Peter Aaron

Peter Aaron is the arts editor for Chronogram.
