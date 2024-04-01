Album Review: Guitarmy of One | Wave Files

Guitarmy of One

Wave Files

(Independent)

The second offering by Guitarmy of One conjures a bouillabaisse of sound, by turns kitschy, exotic, and clandestine. The all-instrumental project is the nom de rock of Scott Helland, whose career stretches back to the early 1980s as a founding member of Deep Wound, the hardcore band that also launched the careers of Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis and Lou Barlow. Helland's journey has included numerous solo and collaborative projects, notably the New Paltz-based cabaret/postpunk duo Frenchy and the Punk. This set is built on a watery foundation of reverb-soaked surf music, incorporating the droning sounds of Krautrock, Eastern modal music, and the sinister sound of film noir jazz. Particular inspiration is drawn from the dystopian, supernatural, and espionage-tinged side of early '70s film and television, as evidenced by titles such as "Jack Lord of the Sea," "Soylent Seafoam," and "Seance for the Saint."