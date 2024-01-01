Album Review: Rager | Presence is a Present

Rager | Presence is a Present

(Incandescent Presents)

With a name like Rager, one might expect the music on Presence is a Present to sound like death metal or the like. But one would be wrong: The overall vibe here is dreamy, hypnotic, chill. There may be some rage in the lyrics, and there are notes of hurt and betrayal, but they are balanced by grief, mourning, love, and a sense of just holding it all together. Rager is, in fact, the "band name" of Rebecca R. Borrer, of Hudson, who recorded this baker's dozen of tracks almost entirely at home in their attic. The singular effort was written, produced, mixed, and performed by Borrer, who sings and plays keyboards, piano, and guitar, and is responsible for the rhythm tracks and beats. The sound is mostly minimalist and ambient, which makes the crescendos, when they come, all the more dynamic and exciting.

Borrer has that rare gift of knowing how to make electronic music sound personal and intimate—mostly by mixing their alluring vocals way up front. Laurie Anderson is a precursor, and the extraterrestrial aesthetic could have landed Rager one of those spots reserved for bands in the third season of "Twin Peaks." "Good Ones" is a standout track, built around the line, "I thought you were one of the good ones, but now I'm filled with doubt." At heart it's an old-fashioned confessional folk pop number with a killer refrain and an adventurous melody line, couched in a Pink Floyd-like soundscape.