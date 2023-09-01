 Album Review: Richard Carr/Caleb Burhans/Clarice Jensen | August Dreams | Music | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Album Review: Richard Carr/Caleb Burhans/Clarice Jensen | August Dreams

By

click to enlarge Album Review: Richard Carr/Caleb Burhans/Clarice Jensen | August Dreams

Richard Carr/Caleb Burhans/Clarice Jensen | August Dreams

(Independent)

Before they disappear into illegibility, Richard Carr’s liner notes to August Dreams begin: “The music included herein is the result of adventurous risk taking.” Listening to the lush, placid, quiescent harmonies on this new recording, you could be forgiven for thinking otherwise. While the results may not be exactly perilous, Rosendale-based violinist-pianist Carr, violinist-violist Burhans, and cellist Jensen have created sumptuous, stately pieces which draw upon improvisation, effects processing and multi-track recording. The works are rich with sonority on tracks like “Satellite” and reserved pizzicato/piano rhythmic interplay on the aptly named “Kindness.” Tracks are further enhanced by occasional uncredited percussion as on “Deep in the Seventh” and thoughtful basslines contributed by Carr’s son Ben AKA the celebrated producer Carrtoons. These brief string-drenched reveries make for calming listening during an overheated spell on the planet.

Tags

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending

Calendar

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

Related Content

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2023 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation