Album Review: Setting Sun | The Feelings Cure

Setting Sun The Feelings Cure

(Independent)

New Paltz singer-songwriter Gary Levitt returns with The Feelings Cure, the latest full-length ear wormer from Setting Sun. "Cool" is a terrific opener: CSN&Y-honey harmonies paired with simmering indie pop that's accented with light drum sounds and pleasing Hampus Ohman-Frolund brushwork. At times, the synths on the album almost evoke the sing-song nature of the Cars' best hooks or a slightly less-quirky Rentals vibe. It's always nice to hear avant-garde pop minimalist Erica Quitzow on anything; here, she lends her violin substantively to the Wilco-esque "Counting the Cows" and "A Symphony." Levitt's restrained-but-earnest vocals at times recall those of Lou Barlow during Sebadoh's Harmacy era. "Same Face" is a twee-pop-meets-Americana home run, hefty enough songwriting to be a Wallflowers hit but imbued with DIY charm and syrupy Abby Hollander Levitt backup vocals. Long may this sun set.