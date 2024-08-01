Album Review: Walking Bombs | Spiritual Dreams Above Empty Promises

Walking Bombs | Spiritual Dreams Above Empty Promises

(Independent)

The prolific Morgan Y. Evans (and friends) are back with another eclectic entry to an already expansive Walking Bombs catalogue. A fixture of the Hudson Valley alternative music scene over several decades, Evans (an occasional Chronogram contributor) is currently based in California. This album was recorded in Rhinebeck at collaborator and multi-instrumentalist Ash Umhey's Orange Sound studio. The project's aesthetic is a melange of styles, encompassing punk, classic rock, noise, and psychedelic textures, while the songs themes deftly mix the political and personal; inner spiritual resilience prevailing over the slings and arrows of an often-callous world. The title track is a searing protest song, intimately detailing the collateral damage of a society gone off the rails. A talented roster of collaborators assisted in the studio and remotely from across the globe. These heartfelt and musically ambitious tracks are a musical ballast to the unsettling zeitgeist that is 2024.