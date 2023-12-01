Album Review: You and Us | Calming a Panic

You and Us Calming a Panic

A collaboration between Germantown artist, songwriter, producer, and creative arts psychotherapist Nicole Porter and Wyndham Garnett (Elvis Perkins, Lola Kirke), You and Us has responded to the mental health crisis among children by blending feel-good kindie rock with lyrics that promote mental wellbeing. Porter says, "Our band creates fun children's music with a deeper intention for transformative growth." "Rhythm" announces that the album is "for children of all ages!" It's a jolly tune about how "singing along is so much more fun than sitting around with the blues." "Shake Shake" is a minor-key rumba about expressing anger through movement: "I'm so mad, someone took the best toy I ever had!" "Let Your Soul Shine" is '60s flower power pop that begins with dreamy harp. Calming a Panic contains 10 joyous and irresistibly catchy songs that will have kids and adults tapping toes and partaking in the party.