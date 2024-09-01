 Album Review: Zan and the Winter Folk | New Morse Code | Music | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Album Review: Zan and the Winter Folk | New Morse Code

Zan and the Winter Folk | New Morse Code

(Independent)

Zan and the Winter Folk are just that: wintery. They're well bundled, wrapped in layers of folk warmth, celebrating and lamenting the outside world through cozy interiors. Based in Troy, the folk-rock outfit is guided by the vision of Zan Strumfeld, who creates, through delicate arrangement, proud vocals, and her band's mature instrumental lightness of touch, transporting folk rhapsodies for the rambling, the heartbroken, and the pensive. New Morse Code, released in June 2024, can be icy, too, with brittle banjo playing on tunes like "Hungry Eyes," and crystalline backing vocals adding a glorious fullness on tracks like "Your Kingdom." The album's title track showcases the band's sweeping orchestration abilities, with deft interplay of banjo and guitar, swelling string lines, and tasteful brushed drum kit, all falling like a steadfast amen-chorus around Strumfeld's under-the-covers vocals. Grittier numbers also appear, like the guitar-forward "Stay Put," wherein a bolt of electricity jolts the band to life, striking a fine balance between homespun acoustic folk, and electrified attitude.

