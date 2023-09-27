An Octoberfest with a Creative Twist

Quail Hollow Events, the team behind the beloved Woodstock-New Paltz Art and Crafts Fair, first reimagined Oktoberfest into an art and crafts-focused festival in 2019. Handcrafted Octoberfest marries together the best of harvest time and Oktoberfest celebrations with Quail Hollow’s mission to provide artists and craftspeople a one-of-a-kind opportunity to showcase their art forms and connect directly with the public. The curated, open-air festival—named one of the 200 best craft fairs in the nation in 2023 by Sunshine Artist Magazine—will make its return to the Dutchess County Fairgrounds for two days on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

Ceramic vase by Hester's Studio.

The lineup for this year’s event offers a little something for everyone to enjoy, from kids to grandparents and everyone in between.



“Handcrafted Octoberfest champions the craft, training, and story behind each object and attraction. Featuring works of art and craft, but also gourmet specialty foods, local wine and spirits, and agricultural marvels, this celebration highlights the idea of small-batch and hand-spun, with lots of harvest fun for all ages on the side,” says Ola Rubinstein, director of Quail Hollow Events.

From furniture to fiber, jewelry, candles, ceramics, metal, and more, visitors will enjoy browsing the work of over 100 juried artists and craftspeople in over 10 media categories.

click to enlarge Rings by Sweetpeas & Gypsies.

Looking for a statement piece or two for the home? Modern custom furniture from Gerard Ryan , classic Adirondack chairs by John Finnan, or the awe-inspiring forged metalwork of Juliann Ferro of Farm Girl Forged are sure to delight. For anyone in the market for holiday gifts for friends, family, or themselves, there are lusciously scented candles, seasonal decor, gorgeous blown glass, cozy knitwear, and original jewelry designs galore.

click to enlarge Hand drawn metalwork by Farm Girl Forged.

Several exhibitors will also be leading demonstrations that showcase the processes behind their thoughtful techniques and artistry. Get an inside look at the traditional method of handspinning fiber with the Ulster County Handspinners Guild, become part of the demonstration with Nicole Dubensky of Sweetpeas and Gypsies by committing to a piece of permanent jewelry, or check out any of the other exciting demos on wood-turning, glass-cutting, weaving, jewelry-making, and metal forging.

click to enlarge Internationally renowned artist Hugh McMahon will be demonstrating pumpkin carving techniques.

Bringing the whole family is easy and fantastically fun, thanks to a full slate of activities aimed at kids and the kids at heart.



There will be horse-drawn carriage rides that take visitors around the fairgrounds; a pumpkin carving demonstration from internationally renowned artist Hugh McMahon; a petting zoo with adorable farm animals; and a drop-off family art and crafts area with children’s programming and creative free play. With a robust lineup of live music in the Entertainment Tent, dance performances from Germania of Poughkeepsie, a variety of local food vendors, and a beer garden, the festival is sure to kick off the autumn season on an especially high note.

Visitors can enjoy carriage rides throughout the fair grounds.

Handcrafted Octoberfest will take place at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck on Saturday, September 30 from 10am to 6pm and Sunday, October 1 from 10am to 5pm. Tickets are available for purchase at Quailhollow.com.