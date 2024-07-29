Bang on a Can LOUD Weekend at Mass MoCA

Back for its 23rd
year at Mass MoCA is the Bang on a Can Summer Music Festival, which will culminate
on August 1, 2, and 3 with the contemporary music organization’s LOUD Weekend mini-festival.
LOUD Weekend will see the multi-arts facility’s Hunter Center stage taken over for three days by a roster filled with celebrated special guests, Bang on a Can faculty artists, and younger players performing music within and beyond the intersecting spheres of modern classical, jazz, rock, and experimental/avant-garde sounds.
The series begins
with a performance by Duet Behavior, which features renowned composer Meredith
Monk and percussionist John Hollenbeck. Other festival highlights include “Memory
Game” featuring Meredith Monk and Vocal Ensemble with the Bang
on a Can All-Stars; cellist Maya Beiser’s variation of Terry Riley’s “In
C”; Queens College Gamelan Yowana Sari performing a new work by Michael
Gordon; Tristan Perich’s “Dual Synthesis” for electronics and
harpsichord; GEORGE featuring Anna Webber, Sarah Rossy, Chiquita
Magic, John Hollenbeck; HxH (Chris Williams and Lester St. Louis); White
Fire; visiting guest composers Huang Ruo, Marcos Balter, Mathew
Rosenblum, Annika Socolofsky, Jeffery Brooks; music by Louis
Andriessen, Julius Eastman, David Lang, Julia Wolfe, and more.
The Bang on a Can LOUD Weekend festival will take place August 1-3 at Mass MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. Three-day passes are $149. See website for festival schedule and additional details.