Blueberry with Gail Ann Dorsey in Woodstock

It’s been too long since we’ve heard any new music Hudson Valley artist Blueberry aka Gwen Snyder-Siegal. Good news: Karma Clear, Blueberry’s new EP, is out now—and she’s celebrating the unveiling with a record-release show at the Colony with special guest Gail Ann Dorsey on March 21.



Snyder has lent her talents as a musician and vocalist to a diverse and impressive list of industry names: Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner, Don Byron, Tears for Fears, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Ben Taylor, and and many others. Under the Blueberry banner, she’s released four albums of original and artful soul-pop. With Snyder on lead vocals, keyboards, and bass, Karma Clear also features the Roots’ Captain Kirk Douglas on guitar, Jay Collins on saxophone and flute, Lee Falco on drums, and others.

Multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Gail Ann Dorsey is well known for her nine years (1995-2004) as David Bowie’s bass player. From 2011 to 2020 she played in Lenny Kravitz’s touring band, and she’s also worked with Dar Williams, Seal, Joan Osborne, Gwen Stefani, Gang Of Four, Tears For Fears, the National, and Olivia Newton-John. As a solo artist, she’s released three albums: The Corporate World (1988), Rude Blue (1993), and I Used To Be…(2004).

Blueberry and special guest Gail Ann Dorsey will perform at the Colony in Woodstock on March 21 at 8pm. Tickets are $17.46.