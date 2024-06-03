Chamber Music Series Starts at Bard College Tonight

click to enlarge Steven J Riskind Espressivo! quartet

The return of the Hudson Valley Chamber Music Circle series will kick off at the Bard College Fisher Center tonight with a concert by the Espressivo! piano quartet.

For over 70 years, the Hudson Valley Chamber Music Circle has worked to provide accessible and affordable chamber music programs for the community, striving to promote and support performers and to educate, entertain, and expand audiences. The organization was founded in 1950 by Staatsburg residents Helen Huntington Hull, Mrs. Lydig Hoyt, and Mrs. Jonas Borak and Emil Hauser, the original first violinist of the Budapest Quartet and a member of the Bard College faculty.

is comprised of violinist

Jaime Laredo,

violist Mi

lena Pajaro-Van de Stadt,

At the age of 17, the

Laredo won the prestigious Queen Elisabeth of Belgium Competition, launching his rise to international prominence. Praised by

magazine as having “lyricism that stood out…a silky tone and beautiful, supple lines,” Pajaro-van de Stadt has established herself as one of the most sought-after violists of her generation. A winner of the Avery Fisher Recital Award, Piatigorsky Memorial Award, Pro Musicis Award, and a Grammy nominee, Robinson is recognized as one of the world’s most outstanding musicians. In demand as both a soloist and chamber musician, Polonsky has collaborated with the Guarneri, Orion, Daedalus, and Shanghai quartets and with Mitsuko Uchida, Yo-Yo Ma, David Shifrin, Richard Goode, Emanuel Ax, and others.

Espressivo!cellist Sharon Robinson, and pianist Anna Polonsky.renowned

Tonight’s performance by Espressivo! will include works by Rebecca Clarke, Garbiel Faure, and Johannes Brahms. The series will also feature concerts by the Isidore String Quartet (June 10) and Trio Seoul (June 24).

The Hudson Valley Chamber Music Circle series will present the Espressivo! piano quartet at Bard College Fisher Center’s Olin Hall on June 3 at 8pm. Tickets are $40 (students $5).