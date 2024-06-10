Corinne Bailey Rae Comes to Albany

click to enlarge Raph Corinne Bailey Rae

With its new executive director, Diane Eber (interviewed in the April 2024 issue of Chronogram), the Egg has become one of the venerated venues in the Hudson Valley that’s currently having a bold moment of reinvention via exciting new programming. Case in point: a live appearance by Grammy-winning singer Corinne Bailey Rae on June 15.



The English-born singer-songwriter shot to the top of the very top of the UK chart with her 2006 self-titled debut album, which features the worldwide neo-soul hits “Put Your Records On” and “Like a Star.” Bailey Rae has collaborated with a wide range of artists that include Mary J. Blige, Al Green, Herbie Hancock, Paul McCartney, Kele Okereke, Eric Benet, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Questlove, Salaam Rami, RZA, Tyler the Creator, Paul Weller, Richard Hawley, Stevie Wonder, Tracey Thorn, Pharrell, Logic, Mick Jenkins, and many more. Rae’s fourth and newest album is 2023’s highly eclectic Black Rainbows, which Uncut called “an inspired left turn” for its detours into challenging and experimental realms.



Corinne Bailey Rae will perform at the Egg in Albany on June 15 at 8pm. Tickets are $35 and $45.