To celebrate Chronogram's 30th anniversary, we are exhibiting all 358 covers of the magazine at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, from October 15 to November 12. Since we launched, in the fall of 1993, Chronogram has featured the work of hundreds of Hudson Valley artists on its cover, from relative unknowns to celebrated masters like Martin Puryear. Chronogram does not put anything but its logo on the cover, allowing artists an unadorned canvas for their work. Some of the artists featured include Peter Max, Kathy Ruttenberg, John Cuneo, Dion Ogust, Alex Grey, Emil Alzamora, Richard Butler, Carolita Johnson, Randall Roberts, Laura Levine, Joe Concra, Devorah Sperber, Jeffrey Milstein, and Spencer Tunick, among many others. Each cover represents the artistic vitality of the Hudson Valley—and it is our pleasure to serve the creative community that thrives here.

"Cover Story: 30 Years of Chronogram" will be exhibited at Time and Space Limited in Hudson October 15-November 12. An opening reception will be held on Sunday, October 15 from 3-5pm.