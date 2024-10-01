Fall 2024 Art Exhibits

click to enlarge Photo by Thomas Roeschlein

"Power Full Because We're Different"

Multidisciplinary artist Jeffrey Gibson creates installations, paintings, sculptures, and performances that interpret and advance the historically marginalized queer and Indigenous communities. Gibson's "Power Full Because We're Different" is a newly commissioned immersive installation that occupies MASS MoCA's Building 5 gallery and will host a series of performances by Indigenous creatives.

"Seats for Everyone"

Through October 27

click to enlarge Installation photography by Spencer House Studio

At Turley Gallery in Hudson, Kristin Mills's interactive and immersive installation of cardboard furniture and video is a campy good time, a seeming realization of a child prodigy's art thesis project. "Seats for Everyone" is joyous, funny, absurd, and a well-executed trip into Mills's imagination, which blurs fantasy and reality.

"Shaboom: Presumed Ignorant"

The first institutional exhibition of the Shaboom collective—Silky Shoemaker, Paul Soileau, and Lex Vaughn—takes up the golden era of '90s court TV with an installation that will be activated by juvenile antics as well as billboards and happenings in the wild. Embracing slapstick, Shaboom presents scenes that teeter on the edge of disaster and teem with slips, flops, and cheap thrills.

Fall for Art

This popular juried art show, art sale, and community fundraiser began in 1996—now exclusively online—and features work by dozens of the Hudson Valley's most gifted artists. In addition to supporting the artist themselves—and delighting viewers and customers—the event supports regional nonprofit organizations.

"A Radical Alteration"

"A Radical Alteration: Women's Studio Workshop as a Sustainable Model for Art Making" examines the 50-years-strong Rosendale-based organization's history as a voice for underserved communities through its artists' books, printed materials, ephemera, and archival materials, and how the group's policies, programming, and operations have evolved.

"Daniel Jocz: Ripped, Shredded, and Sprayed"

This exhibition at Made Rose Gallery in Millerton promises a selection of abstract wall panels rendered with his unique ripped-and-torn construction, which often pairs a stark black and white palette with splashes of color. Also on display are Jocz's freestanding sculptures, which include a Teddy bear constructed from torn aluminum panels.



“Permanent Trespass”

click to enlarge Performance documentation of "Permanent Trespass (Beirut of the Balkans and the American Century)," by Bassem Saad and Sanja Grozdanic, 2021.

This newly commissioned, experimental multimedia performance work by international artists Bassem Saad and Sanja Grozdanic incorporates film projection, sound, and the state-of-the-art technology of EMPAC’s acoustically amazing Studio 1—Goodman theater. Subtitled “Beirut of the Balkans and the American Century,” the loosely script-based piece makes its premier in Troy.

"Cradled"

Actress Frances McDormand has teamed up with conceptual artist Suzanne Bocanegra for "Cradled," a thought-provoking exhibition in collaboration with the Shaker Museum that illuminates the core Shaker values of compassionate care at the Kinderhook Knitting Mill. Shakers built adult-size cradles to provide nurturing care and respect at the end of life. This exhibition showcases the craft of both adult and child-sized Shaker cradles through the curation of objects, soundscapes, lighting, ephemera, and experience.

"Erect"

Kingston born Alanna Farrell now lives in New York City and chronicles eerie cityscapes filled with psychodrama in her paintings, currently on view at Alexander Gray Associates in Germantown. Combining the psychodrama of Douglas Sirk's films with the magic realism of George Tooker, Farrell's recent works on paper explores the parallels between the city's transformation and its queer and trans communities.

"Abelardo Morell: In the Company of Monet and Constable"

A viewer would be forgiven for thinking that Abelardo Morell's lush, gauzy images were Impressionist paintings. The Cuban-American photographer works with a tent-camera, a device that allows him to unite the features of a landscape view with whatever happens to be underfoot. His show at the Clark Art Institute features photographs of places in England and France where nineteenth-century landscape painters John Constable and Claude Monet made their iconic works.

Lucas Samaras

Now on view alongside the other treasures at Dia:Beacon are two sculptural works by Greek-born American multi-disciplinary artist Lucas Samaras (1936-2024) that have been acquired for the center's collection: his totemic Cubes and Trapezoids (1994-1995) and the mirrored Doorways (1966-2007).



"Teddy Sandoval and the Butch Gardens School of Art"

Through December 22

click to enlarge Installation view of "Teddy Sandoval and the Butch Gardens School of Art" at the Williams College Musuem of Art.

This retrospective at the Williams College Museum of Art is dedicated to the work of the inventive though long-overlooked Teddy Sandoval (1949–1995) who was central to Los Angeles's queer and Chicano artistic circles, and was active in both US and international avant-garde movements. The exhibition covers a quarter century of the artist's work, revealing how Sandoval produced subversive yet playful works that explored the codes of gender and sexuality, often mining archetypes of masculinity through the signature icon of a faceless man sporting a mustache.



"Reproductive"

Through February 2

click to enlarge Self-Portrait in the Aftermath, Krista Franklin, ink, watercolor, pencil, chalk, and collage on watercolor paper, 2020. From "Reproductive: Health, Fertility, Agency" at the Lehman Loeb Art Center.

With a full title of "Reproductive: Health, Fertility, Agency," this exhibition of works by 10 contemporary artists (including Joanne Leonard and Wangechi Mutu) at Vassar College's Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center "explores the psychological, physical, and emotional realities encountered by women and people assigned female at birth in the years leading up to, during, and after fertility."