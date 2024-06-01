Five Hudson Valley Concerts Not to Miss in June

Michael Franti and SpearheadJune 20 at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston
The jam-friendly, socially conscious singer-songwriter and his band hit Kingston for this open-air, riverside performance. Stephen Marley opens.
Alan CummingJune 21 at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill
Pianist Henry Koperski accompanies the acclaimed Scottish stage and screen actor for "Alan Cumming: Uncut," an intimate evening of riveting and revelatory cabaret.
Fleet FoxesJune 21 at UPAC in Kingston
In support of their newly released album Live on Boston Harbor, the influential Seattle indie folk band makes this long-awaited visit to the region.
Ben Folds
June 28 at Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington
Flying high on his tellingly named "Paper Airplane Request Tour," the piano-based indie songster and podcaster lands for a night in the Berkshires.
Monet X Change
June 28-29 at Bard College Spiegeltent in Annadale-on-Hudson
A drag star known for her memorable turns on "RuPaul's Drag Race," the exuberant diva here makes her debut under the Spiegeltent big top with her autobiographical show, "Life Be Lifin'."