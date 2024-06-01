Five Hudson Valley Concerts Not to Miss in June

click to enlarge Fleet Foxes play UPAC in Kingston June 21

Michael Franti and Spearhead

June 20 at

Hutton Brickyards in Kingston

The jam-friendly, socially conscious singer-songwriter and his band hit Kingston for this open-air, riverside performance. Stephen Marley opens.

Alan Cumming

June 21 at

Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill

Pianist Henry Koperski accompanies the acclaimed Scottish stage and screen actor for "Alan Cumming: Uncut," an intimate evening of riveting and revelatory cabaret.

Fleet Foxes

June 21 at

UPAC in Kingston

In support of their newly released album Live on Boston Harbor, the influential Seattle indie folk band makes this long-awaited visit to the region.

Ben Folds

June 28 at Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington

Flying high on his tellingly named "Paper Airplane Request Tour," the piano-based indie songster and podcaster lands for a night in the Berkshires.

Monet X Change

June 28-29 at Bard College Spiegeltent in Annadale-on-Hudson

A drag star known for her memorable turns on "RuPaul's Drag Race," the exuberant diva here makes her debut under the Spiegeltent big top with her autobiographical show, "Life Be Lifin'."