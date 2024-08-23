Celebrate Harvest Season with These Four Farming Festivals in Delaware County

Though many people think of Delaware County in the Great Western Catskills as mountain country, its sweeping valleys and rolling hills have long been home to farmers who have worked hard to reap its impressive bounty. As late summer turns to early fall, the events calendar is abundant with festivities that celebrate the county’s rich agricultural heritage and its vibrant contemporary community.

Here are four fun festivals that offer a sweet taste of farming life in Delaware County that will leave attendees with a deeper appreciation for all the dedication and creativity that goes into it.

Bovina Farm Day, September 1

Crescent Valley Road, Bovina

Sunday, 10am-5pm

Farmingbovinany.org/bovina-farm-day

This jam-packed one-day festival hosted by nonprofit Farming Bovina is a fun and festive way to experience the best of the harvest season. Meet farmers, go on a dairy farm tour, enjoy local food, discover locally made products, and enter to win the annual apple pie, apple dessert, and scarecrow contests.

There’s plenty for kids to enjoy throughout the day too, with a hay bale playground complete with a slide, maze, and corn pit, as well as vintage tractor displays, antique engine demonstrations, treasure hunts, hay rides, and butter and maple candy activities.

Margaretville Cauliflower Festival, September 21

Village Park, Margaretville

Saturday and Sunday, 11am-4pm

Margaretvillecauliflowerfestival.org

Margaretville’s annual Cauliflower Festival, now in its 20th year, honors the history of cauliflower farming in Delaware County and how the crop helped local dairy farmers supplement their costs of farming.

The day-long, family-friendly festival features a wide selection of local vendors and Catskills organizations, quilting demonstrations, live music, a children’s tent, and food vendors. The 1903 Auto Run Drive-In will also be making its annual festival appearance with a lineup of classic vehicles. After the festival, walk over to Main Street to explore the town’s independent retail shops, restaurants, galleries, and more.

Delhi Harvest Festival, September 21

Saturday, 10am-4pm

Facebook event page

The Delhi Harvest Festival takes over Main Street and Courthouse Square in Delhi with local shops and over 60 vendors and farmers selling their produce, products, and goods. There will also be live music, food vendors, and if conditions are right, an appearance from a giant pumpkin grown at Delaware Academy, which in years past has topped out at 610 pounds.

Maple Shade Hootenanny, October 12-13

Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm

Mapleshadehootenanny.com

Maple Shade Farm in Delhi, home of the previous Taste of the Catskills festival, offers up two days of peak autumn harvest experiences. Around the farm, attendees can take tours of Maple Shade and meet farm animals, and enjoy a corn maze, hay bale maze, barn art project, hayrides, and the Home on the Farm Flea Market. There will also be a full docket of live musical acts on both days, local beer and food vendors, and almost 50 local farms, food producers, and artisans offering their locally made products for sale. Both days will also host a schedule of workshops ranging from butchering demonstrations to a make-your-own farm bouquet bar.

Other Farm-Centric Activities

click to enlarge Photo by Jason Martin Visitors to Muddy River Brewery can see its hops growing near the brewery.

Can’t make it to any of these events? There are plenty of opportunities to explore Delaware County’s strong agricultural ties year-round. Head to Hobart for a goat walkabout on a local farm, and follow the goats on a two-hour shepherding journey.Want to enjoy the fruits of the farming process? Stop by Muddy River Brewery in Unadilla, where the hops that go into its beers grow right on the land the brewery sits on; try a cider tasting at Wayside Cider in Andes, which crafts its sips from foraged wild apples; or pop into the newly opened Calico Outlaw Brewing in the Union Grove facility in Arkville, which uses all-local products to make its beers.

