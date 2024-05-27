“Dog People” Premieres in Great Barrington

Described as “a story of devotion, recovery, and second chances,” playwright Leigh Strimbeck’s new work “Dog People” will make its world premiere via a production by Great Barrington Public Theater at the Liebowitz Theater beginning on May 31.

“Two people, two dogs, one day in the park,” reads the play’s synopsis. “The dogs are rescues, and their people need some second chances too. Who really rescues who?” Strimbeck developed the script as a member of the Great Barrington Public Theater-affiliated Berkshire Voices playwriting cohort. Directed by the Berkshires-based theatrical group’s associate artistic director, Judy Braha, the touching, fast-paced, humorous, and uplifting tale stars accomplished actors Sheila Bandyopadhyay (as Jesse and Betty) and Chris Tucci (as Avery and Atila).

Established in 2019 to create opportunities for theater artists and theater lovers in the Berkshires, Great Barrington Public Theater produces new plays throughout the summer season and features leading regional playwrights, actors, directors, designers, and technicians at several area stages.

Great Barrington Public Theater will present the world premiere of “Dog People” at the Liebowitz Theater in the Daniel Arts Center of Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, from May 31 through June 16. Shows are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm. See website for ticket prices.