Heavy Psych Blowout at Tubby’s

click to enlarge The Golden Grass

There’s certainly been no shortage of big, cool shows at Tubby’s lately. And for you heavy heads out there, here’s a mid-week banger to wrap your brain around: a triple bill of hard psychedelic rock featuring the Golden Grass, Sun Voyager, and Geezer on November 8.

New York outfit the Golden Grass kicks out late-1960s-through-mid-1970s-inspired jams designed to get boots a-stompin’ and bell bottoms a-flappin’. Their fourth and newest studio album, the inarguably titled Life is Much Stranger, continues the hard-hollerin', cowbell-fueled, wah-wah-pedal-soaked party. Like if Grand Funk Railroad, Vanilla Fudge, the James Gang, and their heavy friends all cut class at the same time to meet up in the smoking lounge.

Beaming out from Orange County is Sun Voyager, who fuse early metal influences with krautrock-inspired stoner freakouts, plenty of grooves, and loads of fuzz. The group’s most recent lysergic release is their 2022 self-titled sophomore album, which the UK’s Classic Rock magazine called “a relentless peaking production job that will most assuredly mince your brain to paté.” Kingston’s own psychedelic warlords, Geezer, now in their 10th year, are unwavering in their mission to deliver what their founding guitarist and vocalist calls the “three pillars of Geezer: heavy, trippy, groovy.” The name of their sixth full length, 2022’s Stoned Blues Machine, offers another clue into the threesome’s M.O.

The Golden Grass, Sun Voyager, and Geezer will perform at Tubby’s in Kingston on November 8 at 7pm. Tickets are $11.