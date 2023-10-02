Hudson Valley Dance Festival in Catskill

Since 2013, the annual Hudson Valley Dance Festival has been bringing world-class dance performances to the region while raising much-needed funds to help individuals living with HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses. On October 7, the event will mark its 10th anniversary at Catskill Point with two talent-packed shows.



Companies and choreographers set to perform at the festival include Alison Cook Beatty Dance, Holly Curran with Dwayne Brown and Amber Neff, Doug Varone and Dancers, EMERGE125, FJK Dance, Parsons Dance, Reed Luplau with Gabriel Hyman and Stephen Hernandez, Corey John Snide, and the Verdon Fosse Legacy performing “Sweet Gwen Suite.”







The performances will take place in a historic 19th-century warehouse located on the picturesque banks of the Hudson River. Festival proceeds help ensure that those living with HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses have access to lifesaving medications, counseling, healthy meals, housing, and emergency assistance through the National Grants Program of Broadway Cares. The grants support essential social services in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC, including 15 organizations in the Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Valley Dance Festival will take place at Catskill Point in Catskill on October 7, with performances at 2pm and 5pm. Tickets are $40 (prime tickets are $125 and include a cocktail reception; premium tickets at $275 include the cocktail reception and an exclusive dinner with the dancers; Leadership Supporter packages begin at $1,000 and include additional benefits).