Hudson Valley Votes Rally and Concert at UPAC

click to enlarge Gail Ann Dorsey, Natalie Merchant, and members of the Resistance Revival Chorus

It can’t be overstated: Right now, it’s an all-hands-on-deck moment for democracy in America. The election happens just over a month from today, and during the leadup we all need to do whatever we can to get our fellow citizens to the polls. To help with the effort, on October 4, the Ulster Performing Arts Center (UPAC) will host Hudson Valley Votes, an all-star concert and rally.

Hosting the event—whose goal is “to motivate citizens from Ulster County and the surrounding areas to volunteer to turn-out-the-vote for both national and local races on November 5”—are political and social activist and actor Thomas Sadoski, Mandy Patinkin, Kathryn Grody, and other special guests. Musicians and artists scheduled to perform include Natalie Merchant, Jack DeJohnette, Gail Ann Dorsey, the Felice Brothers, Amy Helm, Nels Cline, Lance Horne, Steven Bernstein, the Resistance Revival Chorus, students from the Rock Academy, and Energy Dance Company, and more, while the speakers for the evening are New York State Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, Congress Member Pat Ryan (NY-18), New York State Senator Michelle Hinchey (SD-41), Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha (NY-103), and Josh Riley (candidate for Congress, NY-19).

“What makes Hudson Valley Votes so special is how it brings together the arts and politics, reflecting the strength and creativity of our community,” says Michelle Hinchey. “From making housing more affordable to protecting reproductive rights, this event shows how we can come together to create real, positive change. This election is one of historic importance—from electing leaders like Harris and Walz, to winning back the House, to securing the Equal Rights Amendment. We need to make sure every person exercises their right to vote. I’m excited to be part of this moment and to continue fighting for a brighter, more equitable future for all of us.”

Sponsored by Dayglo Presents, the Hudson Valley Votes rally and concert will take place at UPAC in Kingston on October 4 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $36-$206. More information can be found at the Bardavon Presents website.