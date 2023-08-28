“I Am Barbie” at the Bridge Street Theatre

Thanks to the blockbuster Barbie movie, Barbie fever has certainly swept the summer scene. And arriving right on the high heels of Barbie is “I am Barbie,” which will make its regional premiere run at the Bridge Street Theatre from August 31 through September 10.



Written by Walton Beacham, “I am Barbie” originally premiered in Houston in 2011. “It’s Barbie’s 60th birthday,” says the official synopsis of the play, which is recommended for audience members who are 12 and older due to its sexual innuendos. “[A]nd she celebrates by reminiscing with us about her innumerable careers, everyone’s obsession with her chest, her on-again-off-again relationship with Ken, and with other characters from her life including GI Joe, She-Ra, Skipper, Annette Funicello, Britney Spears, and her creators Ruth Handler and Jack Ryan. Barbie’s ascension as a cultural icon, symbol, and statement of feminine status, power, and vulnerability was probably one of the most unlikely developments of the second half of the 20th century – and she’s still goin’ strong!”



“I am Barbie” will be presented at the Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill from August 31 through September 10 at 7:30pm (2pm on Sundays). Tickets are $28.