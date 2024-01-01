Joyce Goldstein Gallery Closes with a Final Show

Following the passing of founder Joyce Goldstein in September, her namesake gallery is set to close in January after a final exhibition, "Horizon Line." Planned roughly a year and a half before Goldstein's death, the showcase presents the work of over 30 artists who have each contributed a painting, drawing, or wall sculpture with a horizontal line. Curators David Humphrey and Susan Jennings have arranged the works edge to edge, creating a continuous horizon throughout the gallery space. "What happens is that the entire room becomes one piece of art," says Jennings. "It's like the pieces are holding hands."

The showcased artwork ranges from conventional landscapes to abstract compositions. The pieces not only reflect the geographical diversity of the contributing artists—from the Hudson Valley, New York City, Tennessee, Florida, and even India—but also span a broad spectrum of media. Traditional forms such as oil on canvas coexist with more unconventional ones like crocheted ribbons, hand-cut paper, molded leather, and collage on chipboard.

click to enlarge Photo by Chris Kendall

"I love this show because it's so communal," says Jennings. "It breaks down the individualism of the artist. David describes it as a 'mad kumbaya of heterogeneous togetherness.' It feels like it's needed at this moment with all the strife in the world. It's about bringing people together."

The exhibition also includes one of Goldstein's own works from 1969. Eric Wolf, who is currently overseeing the gallery, chose a cast bronze abstract sculpture that Goldstein had given him. "'Horizon Line' became this sort of unexpected closing circle for the gallery, so we wanted Joyce to be in the show," says Jennings.

click to enlarge Photo by Chris Kendall The pieces in the group show were mounted edge to edge, creating a continuous horizon throughout the exhibition space.

Goldstein opened her eponymous gallery in Manhattan in 1992, and moved it to Chatham in 2005, where she spent the rest of her life supporting Hudson Valley artists through her gallery until her death at 86. "She was an interesting woman," says Jennings. "She was active in her gallery until very close to the end of her life. She lived her life exactly the way she wanted."

"Horizon Line" is on display through January 13. A closing party for the gallery will take place on January 13 from 3-5pm, featuring a performance by drummer Robert Bruneau.