“Light Codes” at 1053 Gallery Explores the Transportative Language of Light

With practically every cell phone equipped with a high-powered camera these days, the once-novel artform of photography has become a ubiquitous part of daily life—ready to instantly remind us of the minutiae of every experience, no matter how mundane. “Light Codes,” a new group photography show at 1053 Gallery in Fleischmanns on view December 9 through February 25, seeks to push visitors out of that quotidian mindset through the work of 12 boundary-pushing artists who use photographic process and the language of light to transport viewers to new realms.

click to enlarge Harvest. © Caroll Taveras

“The exhibition asks important questions of the artform such as ‘How might the medium be looked at as a language of its own? What happens when photography and photo materials go beyond the moment to further bend time and reality? How might the language of captured light provide a portal into unseen dimensions of healing during this time of global upheaval?’” says Lindsay Comstock, curator of the exhibition and former editor of photography publications including American Photo, FeatureShoot, and Rangefinder.



The exhibition features works by internationally renowned and published photographers, including Jessica Eaton, Don Freeman, Claire Gilliam, Emily Johnston, Parker Manis, Brendan Pattengale, Kate Quarfordt, Kathleen Sweeney, Dan Tapia, Caroll Taveras, and a special installation by Comstock and Monte Wilson, the gallery’s operations director. The gallery will also host sound baths and artist talks to accompany the exhibition.



click to enlarge A reception at 1053 Gallery.

In the two years since 1053 Gallery was opened by Fleischmanns residents Mark and Maritza Birman, the gallery has earned both the community’s thoughtful engagement and critical acclaim. Among its many highlights, the gallery’s 2023 season included a review of Gary Gissler's mini retrospective “there there” in the Brooklyn Rail, selection for participation in Upstate Art Weekend, and “Flora and Fauna,” an exhibition of 26 artists who work in and around the Catskills Mountains or engage the regional biodiversity in their artmaking practice. The gallery has exhibited work by artists including David Brooks, Dan Colen, Carl D'Alvia, Nick Flynn, Jesse Greenberg, Loie Hollowell, Sharon Horvath, and Chris Martin.

“Light Codes” will be on view at 1053 Gallery in Fleischmanns from December 9, 2023 through February 25, 2024. The exhibition kicks off with a public reception on Saturday, December 9 from 4 to 7pm. For more information, visit 1053gallery.com.