Maxwell, Miranda, and Parsley Return with Saugerties Christmas Show

Have you been naughty or nice? They’ve made their list and they’re checking it twice: Hudson Valley musical mainstays Chris Maxwell, Holly Miranda, and Ambrosia Parsley will bring their popular annual Christmas revue back to the Orpheum Theater in Saugerties on December 10.

One year after their sold-out holiday special at the Orpheum and six months after their infamous camping show, the three are back with another seasonal extravaganza. The program features original holiday music combined with sketch comedy and a super group of renowned local guests that includes Peter Silberman (the Antlers), the Righteous Babes, Andy Shernoff (the Dictators), and Steve Almaas (Beat Rodeo, the Suicide Commandos), along with an all-star band made up of Marco Benevento, Cindy Cashdollar, Manuel Quintana, Jeff Bailey, and Maria Eisen.





Each of the host musicians is a respected name in their own right: Maxwell with the Elegant Too and Skeleton Key; Miranda with the Jealous Girlfriends and as a solo artist; and Parsley as lead singer of the 1990s band Shivaree and her “Ambrosia Sings the News” spots on Air America.

“Maxwell Miranda Parsley’s Christmas Special” will be presented live on December 10 at 7pm at the Orpheum Theater in Saugerties. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.