Meadowlark Festival in Stone Ridge

click to enlarge Sara Stierch DeVotchKa





Although the summer’s winding down, there’s still a healthy amount of outdoor music festivals to hit, if you so choose. And one of the more interesting-looking events on offer during this late-season epoch is the second annual Meadowlark Festival , which will happen on September 8, 9, and 10 at Stone Ridge Orchard.

Meadowlark’s appetizing 2023 lineup brings together tenured and emerging indie rock, Americana, and experimental artists. Performing at the three-day fest are DeVotchKa, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, the Detroit Cobras, Kacy and Clayton, Kaia Kater, Jolie Holland, Chris Smither, Lizzie No, Quintron and Miss Pussycat, Chris Staples, Ryan Lee Crosby, Babehoven, Beees, Cloudbelly, and the Kondrat Sisters. Also appearing are video artist Preston Spurlock and members of the Bindlestiff Family Circus.





After founding the festival in 2022 as an invitation-only event, its organizers this year decided to open it to the greater public. In addition to the live music, the happening will include local food and beverage trucks, artisan merchants, and farmers selling locally raised produce (a portion of the proceeds go to benefit causes that support local and national farmers).



The 2023 Meadowlark Festival will take place at Stone Ridge Orchard in Stone Ridge on September 8, 9, and 10. VIP packages and limited camping are available. See website for event schedule and ticket prices.