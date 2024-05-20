Negativland and Matmos at Greenville Drive-In

click to enlarge Negativland

The Greenville Drive-In is getting its 2024 season underway on May 31 with an evening under the stars featuring two of the experimental music world’s leading lights, Negativland and Matmos.

Formed in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1979, sound collage group Negativland are legendary for their surreally subversive “culture jamming” approach, in which they often employ loops, samples, and found sounds to lampoon consumerism and contemporary society. The band famously generated legal controversy in 1991 with their EP U2, which incorporates the music of the titular arena act and the hilariously irate rantings of “American Top 40” DJ Casey Kasem. For the Greenville event, Negativland will be accompanied by “real-time cinema” artist Sue-C to present the multimedia performance “We Can Really Feel Like We’re Here.”

Also formed in San Francisco, but now based in Baltimore, the electronic duo Matmos is known for their use of highly unusual sound sources (the amplified neural activity of crayfish, “the snips, clicks, snaps, and squelches of various surgical procedures”). The band collaborated with Bjork on her albums Vespertine (2001) and Medulla (2004) and in 2023 released their 14th album, Return to Archive, which finds them remixing field recordings from the Smithsonian Folkway label’s catalog.

Negativland + Sue-C and Matmos will perform at the Greenville Drive-In in Greenville on May 31 at 7pm. Rodney Allen Greenblat will play in the outdoor cinema’s biergarten prior to the headliners. Tickets are $25.