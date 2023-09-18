NEXUS to Play Poughkeepsie for Final Concert

click to enlarge Lorraine Dillard NEXUS

On September 22, after 52 years, the influential ensemble NEXUS, called “probably the most acclaimed percussion group on Earth” by composer Steve Reich, will play their final concert, which will take place at the Bardavon. The performance will include special guest appearances by Reich, saxophonist Paul Winter, and pianist Henrique Eisenmann.



NEXUS was formed in Toronto in 1971 and comprised of master percussionists Bob Becker, Bill Cahn, Russell Hartenberger, and Gary Kvistad (the latter the founder of local instrument manufacturer Woodstock Percussion, Inc., the makers and distributors of Woodstock Chimes). The virtuosic quartet is known for their enchanting originals and arrangements; high-end commissions from the Pulitzer-winning Reich and Ellen Taafe Zwillich, Grammy winner Libby Larsen, and legendary Japanese composer Toru Takemitsu; and collaborations with Kronos Quartet, the Canadian Brass, and others. The group’s repertoire ranges from ragtime to African rhythms, improvised film music, and contemporary classical music.



Here’s a sampling of NEXUS and guests playing in 2015:

The final live performance by NEXUS, with special guests Steve Reich, Paul Winter, and Henrique Eisenmann, will take place at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie on September 22 at 8pm. Tickets are $44-$69.